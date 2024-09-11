How to listen to Classic FM Movies

How to listen to Classic FM Movies. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

All the ways you can listen to Classic FM Movies – a brand new radio station from Classic FM playing the world’s greatest film music!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All the ways you can listen to Classic FM Movies

Classic FM Movies will be available from tomorrow, Thursday 12 September, on the following channels:

1. On Global Player, the official Classic FM app

2. Online via the Global Player website

3. On Smart Speakers – “play Classic FM Movies”

4. On DAB in Greater London

How to listen to Classic FM Movies Online

You can listen to Classic FM Movies online via Global Player.

There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Classic FM, as well as from our sister stations Smooth, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.

How to listen to Classic FM Movies via Global Player mobile app

You can listen to Classic FM Movies live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Classic FM app.

Download the Global Player app from App Store or Google Play, and enjoy the world’s greatest music on the go.

You can also enjoy Classic FM’s fine selection of podcasts and playlists, including Classic FM Relax, and programmes and music from our sister stations LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

Listen to Classic FM Movies on smart speakers

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Classic FM Movies” and enjoy the world’s greatest film music in your home.

If you have an Amazon Alexa, and you want to catch up on the last seven days of Classic FM Movies programmes for free, use the new Global Player Amazon skill. Just ask for a programme and a date, then sit back and relax…

Alexa, Play Classic FM Movies. Picture: Classic FM

How to Listen to Classic FM Movies on Google Home & Google Assistant

Just say “Hey Google, Play Classic FM Movies!”

Hey Google, Play Classic FM Movies. Picture: Classic FM

How to Listen to Classic FM Movies on Apple HomePod & Siri

Just say “Hey Siri, Play Classic FM Movies.”

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Classic FM Movies via the Global Player app or Apple Music.

Hey Siri, Play Classic FM Movies. Picture: Classic FM

How to Listen to Classic FM Movies on Sonos

You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Classic FM Movies within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

How to listen to Classic FM Movies on Sonos. Picture: Classic FM

Listen to Classic FM Movies on DAB+ in Greater London

You can select ‘Classic FM Movies’ on DAB+ Digital Radio in the Greater London area.