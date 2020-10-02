15 stylish classical music and composer face masks
2 October 2020, 12:28
Classical-themed face masks, for safety and fashion conscious musicians.
These are hard times for everyone – especially musicians. And sometimes, it’s the small things that can bring you great joy.
So, while it’s looking like we might be wearing our face masks for a while yet, why not spice yours up with a musical design?
Below, we’ve compiled some of the most beautiful face masks for musicians, including ones decorated with rather fetching portraits of Bach, Debussy and Beethoven.
Disclaimer: the following are not medical-grade masks. If you need a medical-grade mask, please visit the NHS website for more information.
Dun-dun-dun-DUUNN.
Unprecedented times, like... 12/7?
For when you’re playing a Mozart overture, but forget your sheet music...
The one with the treble clef
Just pretty musical vibes
Beethoven isn’t happy his year didn’t quite go as expected...
When you have a piano recital, but there’s a pandemic
When you’re just not in the mood to chat...
Had to pull some strings to find this one
Looking good, Debussy
Wearing the music, loud and proud.
For Mahler lovers
When you live and breathe Bach.
Ah...
Stay safe out there.