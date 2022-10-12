How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

12 October 2022, 11:48

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?
How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz? Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Will you be taking home a million shiny ones – or are you a classical music rookie? We’d better find out...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is one of the all-time great TV game shows. But have you ever watched contestants get completely stumped, and are convinced you could do much better?

If so, now’s your time to shine with our classical music take on the 15-question challenge.

And there’ll be no phoning a friend or asking the audience – the power is in your hands. Break a leg...

More quizzes on Classic FM

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

1 month ago

How old is your soul?

How old is your soul, based on your classical music taste?

1 month ago

Have you ever tested your musical IQ?

Are you a musical prodigy? Take this scientific music IQ test

3 months ago

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

5 months ago

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

5 months ago

Latest on Classic FM

An opera singer leads a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem as civilians shelter in an underground station in Kyiv.

Powerful footage shows opera singer leading Ukrainian national anthem under Kyiv station

Videos

Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary
‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

Vaughan Williams

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

King Charles III’s coronation will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey

King Charles III’s coronation: when will it take place and what music could feature?

Tito Puente is honoured in today’s Google Doodle, marking US Hispanic Heritage Month

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente – but who is ‘The King of Latin music’?

Google Doodles

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ all-time best pieces of music

10 greatest pieces of music by Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor

Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

Discover Music