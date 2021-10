QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 5 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 5 music theory? Picture: Getty/Emojipedia

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

ABRSM Grade 5 is one of the most popular music theory courses in the world. But could you pass with no practice?

Do you know your alto clef from your tenor clef? Your D flat major from your B flat minor?

Well you might just be able to pass this Grade 5 theory exam, designed for musicians taking the ABRSM examinations.

ABRSM is Classic FM’s Partner in Music Education – find out more about them here.