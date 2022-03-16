QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

16 March 2022, 12:49

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?
Can you pass Grade 1 music theory? Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

ABRSM Grade 1 is a great foundation for any musician. But could you pass the exam with no practice?

Do you know your mezzo-piano from your mezzo-forte? Your allegro from your adagio?

Well you might just be able to pass this Grade 1 theory exam, designed for musicians taking the ABRSM examinations.

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 5 music theory?

QUIZ: Would you have passed GCSE Music?

ABRSM is Classic FM’s Partner in Music Education – find out more about them here.

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

5 days ago

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

7 days ago

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

1 month ago

Mozart knows your deepest desires...

This classical music personality test will reveal your deepest desire

1 month ago

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

This in-depth test about your favourite classical music will reveal your age, height and star sign

1 month ago

More From ClassicFM

Italian composer, Francesca Caccini

Who was Francesca Caccini? The Italian Baroque composer and author of the oldest surviving opera by a woman

Discover Music

Concert for Ukraine to be broadcast on ITV on 29 March

Concert for Ukraine to be broadcast on ITV to raise funds for humanitarian appeal
Lyrics and history of Britain and England's national anthem 'God Save the Queen'

‘God Save the Queen’: what are the lyrics to Britain’s national anthem and who composed it?

Discover Music

Sasha Grynyuk and Roman Kosyakov play Mozart

A Ukrainian and Russian pianist play a Mozart duet: ‘with music, you become connected’

Mozart

Classic FM broadcast ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from New York’s Met Opera

Classic FM broadcasts ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from New York’s Met Opera

New York Metropolitan Opera

Symphony orchestra and choir of the Odesa Opera House

Ukraine orchestra and chorus perform ‘Va, Pensiero’ outside opera house in powerful cry for peace

Verdi