QUIZ: Can you name every famous melody hidden in this epic ‘12 Days of Christmas’ medley?

17 December 2021, 16:39

Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform The 12 days of Christmas
Tanglewood Festival Chorus perform The 12 days of Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Can you name all the music disguised in this The 12 Days of Christmas arrangement by David Chase? Time to leap in and find out...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You think you know the 12 Days of Christmas? Well think again, as composer David Chase has transformed the Christmas classic into a delightful jigsaw of hidden musical quotations.

Chase’s choral showpiece was commissioned by the Boston Pops, and this stellar arrangement is performed annually with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus

It features melodies from classical symphonies, to musical overtures, to Christmas carols – but can you recognise all of them?

We’ll give you the 1st day for free, but after that, it’s up to you to name the 11 remaining days of Christmas. Good luck!

