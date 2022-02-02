This classical music personality test will reveal your deepest desire

Mozart knows your deepest desires... Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Tell us your classical music tastes, and we’ll tell you what you want most in this world...

What is the thing that you desire most in life?

We reckon we can reveal yours from your classical music preferences alone. Yes, really.

Whether we ask you how much music you listen to, or who you listen to, it’s all part of our musical method for decoding your desires.

Let’s see how accurate we are...

Want more content like this? Sign up to our weekly newsletter, Notes.