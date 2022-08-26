Sparks fly with Neil and Dana – read our Classic FM Romance success stories

26 August 2022, 12:39

Discover our Classic FM Romance success stories
Discover our Classic FM Romance success stories. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Looking for your soulmate or someone to attend your next opera with? Classic FM Romance is the place to find a special connection with like-minded people who share your love of classical music.

Neil and Dana were hesitant to approach online dating, but ended up finding a deep connection on Classic FM Romance. Read Neil’s recount of their story…

“I had no idea what to expect from online dating before joining the site. I chose the Classic FM site because I am a lover of classical music and assumed that most people on it would be the same which would at least provide one point of commonality.

“Our first date was difficult to arrange as Dana was nervous about speaking to me beforehand and relied solely on messaging. However, we eventually met for a coffee at a local National Trust property and three hours later were still talking animatedly to each other and laughing a lot.

“I can honestly say that I have never found such a profound connection so quickly and I speak as someone who has been married twice (divorced and widowed) and had other relationships.

“We met again shortly afterwards for a meal out…followed up with a meal at my house…followed by trips to concerts and opera events.

“We live only 20 minutes or so apart and having discovered a mutual desire to develop a long-term and meaningful relationship we prefer to take things slowly and make sure we are comfortable in each other’s company.

“To this end, we have arranged a couple of shortish holidays together, one of two nights, one of three to the Cotswolds and Paris respectively and we will see what happens thereafter.

“What I can say is that we do seem to have clicked and we do enjoy all the time we spend together…

“Who knows what the future holds? I think the statement on the website ‘let’s see what happens’ sums it up well.”

Thank you to Neil and Dana for sharing their lovely dating experience. If you would like to take a chance and find an unexpected connection of your own, sign up to Classic FM Romance today and get a week’s free subscription.*

*Offer ends 31st August 2022

