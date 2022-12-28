An instant connection with Charlotte and Phillip – read our Classic FM Romance Success Stories

An instant connection with Charlotte & Phillip – read our Classic FM Romance Success Stories. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

Charlotte and Phillip were new to online dating but fell in love soon after joining Classic FM Romance. Read Charlotte’s recount of their heart-warming story…

“I had never done online dating before... I registered with Classic FM romance (and only this site).

“I was on for just a few days when [received a message from] Philip.

“Long story short, we connected very quickly.

“We had no less than 25 dates before we met, each date lasting a minimum of five hours! We also wrote a daily email to one another and sent letters through the post... just like the romances in days of old...

“Phil and I met in June and I knew I loved him before we met in the flesh.

“Phil relocated to the magical Isle of Wight (where I live). We moved into our new home together in August and drum roll...

“I am over 6 months pregnant with our baby girl! She is due in April!

“I have two children from a previous relationship… they both adore Philip and he them.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to Classic FM Romance for connecting us with such a wonderful, loving and special person.

“Thank you ❤️”

