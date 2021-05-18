What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem? And what are the words in English?

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem? Picture: Getty / Cantorion

By Sian Moore

A powerful song heard in Portugal’s military ceremonies and the world’s stadiums, this national song was originally penned as a patriotic protest march.

Born in the late 19th century, ‘A Portuguesa’ came about in fiery opposition to Britain’s ultimatum to Portugal in 1890 regarding territorial control of Africa.

Portugal saw Britain’s response as an “offence” (as seen in the lyrics below), and the ultimatum is now believed to be one of the main catalysts for the Republican Revolution, which also successfully fought to abolish the monarchy.

Romantic composer Alfredo Keil and poet Henrique Lopes de Mendonça worked together to create a protest march – but they had little idea their song would, after monarchy had been replaced by a democratic government at the start of the 20th century, be approved as the country’s official anthem.

Decades later in 1956, the government decided to settle on a final version of the song, as variations in the melody had developed over the years.

The version we hear today was put forward, and approved, a year later on 16 July by Portugal’s Council of Ministers.

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem in English?

Heroes of the sea, noble people,

Valiant and immortal nation,

Raise once again today

The splendor of Portugal!

Among the haze of memory,

Oh Fatherland, one feels the voice

Of your distinguished forefathers,

That shall lead you on to victory!

Chorus:

To arms, to arms!

Over land, over sea,

To arms, to arms!

For the Fatherland, fight!

Against the cannons, march on, march on!

Hoist the undefeated flag,

In the lively light of your sky!

May Europe cry out to the whole Earth:

Portugal has not perished

Kiss your merry ground

The ocean, roaring with love,

And your victorious arm

Gave new worlds to the world!

(Chorus)

Salute the Sun that rises

Over a gleeful future;

Let the echo of an offence

Be the sign for a comeback.

Rays of this strong dawn

Are like a mother’s kisses,

That keep us, sustain us,

Against the injuries of fate.

(Chorus)

What are the lyrics to Portugal’s national anthem?

Heróis do mar, nobre povo,

Nação valente, imortal,

Levantai hoje de novo

O esplendor de Portugal!

Entre as brumas da memória,

Ó Pátria, sente-se a voz

Dos teus egrégios avós,

Que há-de guiar-te à vitória!

Chorus:

Às armas, às armas!

Sobre a terra, sobre o mar,

Às armas, às armas!

Pela Pátria lutar!

Contra os canhões, marchar, marchar!

Desfralda a invicta Bandeira,

À luz viva do teu céu!

Brade a Europa à terra inteira:

Portugal não pereceu

Beija o solo teu jucundo

O Oceano, a rugir d'amor,

E teu braço vencedor

Deu mundos novos ao Mundo!

(Chorus)

Saudai o Sol que desponta

Sobre um ridente porvir;

Seja o eco de uma afronta

O sinal do ressurgir.

Raios dessa aurora forte

São como beijos de mãe,

Que nos guardam, nos sustêm,

Contra as injúrias da sorte.

(Chorus)