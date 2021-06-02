What are the lyrics to the German national anthem, and did they change after World War II?

‘Deutschlandlied’, also known as ‘The Song of the Germans’, has been the national anthem of Germany since 1922. But what are the lyrics, and which verses are sung at sporting events?

The music to ‘Deutschlandlied’ was composed in 1797 by Joseph Haydn. The anthem, originally called ‘Gott erhalte Franz den Kaiser’, was written for the birthday of Francis II, Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire and later of Austria.

The lyrics, which were attached to the music in 1841, were written by a German poet called Hoffmann von Fallersleben.

Only the third stanza of Fallersleben’s poem is now used as Germany’s official anthem, and will be used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

What are the lyrics to the German national anthem?

Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit

Für das deutsche Vaterland!

Danach lasst uns alle streben

Brüderlich mit Herz und Hand!

Einigkeit und Recht und Freiheit

Sind des Glückes Unterpfand;

Blüh’ im Glanze dieses Glückes,

Blühe, deutsches Vaterland!

What do the lyrics mean in English?

Unity and justice and freedom

For the German fatherland!

Towards these let us all strive

Brotherly with heart and hand!

Unity and justice and freedom

Are the foundation of happiness;

Flourish in the radiance of this happiness,

Flourish, German fatherland!

Did the German National Anthem change after World War II?

When the Weimar Republic emerged after World War One, the country wanted to enhance its republican credentials – so they made ‘Deutschlandlied’ their national anthem.

West Germany adopted the anthem in the early 1950s for similar reasons, while the anthem in East Germany remained ‘Auferstanden aus Ruinen’ (‘Risen from Ruins’) from 1949 to 1990.

When Germany reunified in 1990, the third stanza of ‘Deutschlandlied’ was confirmed as the national anthem.

The other verses, which include the lyrics ‘Deutschland, Deutschland über alles’ were dropped due to their association with Nazi Germany.