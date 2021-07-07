What are the lyrics to the Danish national anthem, and why does Denmark have two official songs?

Denmark is one of only two countries in the world with two official national anthems. Here’s everything to know about ‘Der er et yndigt land’, which you’ll hear at sporting events.

When Denmark faces England at the Euro 2020 football championship, a gently majestic refrain will cue in the 8pm kick-off.

‘Der er et yndigt land’, which translates to English as ‘There is a lovely country’, is the civil national anthem of Denmark, and the one most commonly heard at sports matches.

Its lyrics were written in 1819 by Adam Oehlenschläger, and set to music by Hans Ernst Krøyer in 1835. The classical composer Carl Nielsen also composed an alternative melody, but it didn’t really stick.

After its first performance to the Danish people in 1844, the beautiful piece quickly gained popularity and was adopted later that year by the government as a national anthem – but not the national anthem.

Denmark is one of only two countries, along with New Zealand, to have two national anthems. The other official song is ‘Kong Christian stod ved højen mast’, which as a national and royal anthem tends to be heard on military and royal occasions.

What are the lyrics to Denmark’s civil national anthem, ‘Der er et yndigt land’?

While originally published with 12 verses, later editions of ‘Der er et yndigt land’ just have the first, third, fifth and last verses. At today’s sporting events, only the first stanza and last lines of the fourth verse are sung, with the last line of each verse repeated once.

Der er et yndigt land,

det står med brede bøge

nær salten østerstrand

nær salten østerstrand

|Det bugter sig i bakke, dal

,det hedder gamle Danmark

og det er Frejas sal

Der sad i fordums tidde

harniskklædte kæmper,

udhvilede fra strid

udhvilede fra strid

|Så drog de frem til fjenders mén,

nu hvile deres bene

bag højens bautasten

Det land endnu er skønt,

thi blå sig søen bælter,

og løvet står så grønt

og løvet står så grønt

|Og ædle kvinder, skønne mø'r

og mænd og raske svende

bebo de danskes øer

bebo de danskes øer

Hil drot og fædreland!

Hil hver en danneborger,

som virker, hvad han kan!

som virker, hvad han kan!

Vort gamle Danmark skal bestå,

så længe bøgen spejler

sin top i bølgen blå

sin top i bølgen blå

What do the lyrics mean in English?

There’s a beautiful country

It stands with wide beeches

Near the salty eastern beaches

Near the salty eastern beaches

It bays in the back and valley

It’s called Old Denmark

And it it Freya’s hall

Who sat in former times

The armour dressed fighters

Rested from the fight

Rested from the fight

then went up to the enemies injury

Now resting their legs

Behind the menhir of the hills

The country that’s still great

because blue is the sea that waves

and the foliage is so green

and the foliage is so green

and noble women and beautiful virgins

and men and healthy swains

inhabit the islands of the danish

inhabit the islands of the danish

Hail king and motherland

Hail any Danish citizen

who gives what he can

who gives what he can

Our old Denmark will endure

as long as the beech-tree mirrors

its treetop in the blue waves

its treetop in the blue waves