First glance at upcoming Anne Boleyn period drama starring Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith becomes Anne Boleyn in new upcoming period drama. Picture: Parisa Taghizadeh / Getty

By Sian Moore

Anne Boleyn’s story is getting a ‘herstory’ retelling, in this new three-part psychological thriller.

We’ve had Six, the deliciously catchy musical theatre take on everyone’s favourite Tudor tale.

Now, a new series on the life of Anne Boleyn – Henry VIII’s ill-fated second wife, and Hollywood’s favourite – is coming to our screens later this year.

The Channel 5 production has actor and model Jodie Turner-Smith as its star, in a new series exploring the events that led to Boleyn’s tragic fate.

Over three parts, the psychological thriller will retell the final months of Boleyn’s life, all from the perspective of the historical figure herself.

It will portray her struggle to carve a future for her own daughter, as she faces the patriarchy that is closing in around her.

Read more: The Crown Season 4 soundtrack: all the music and songs in the royal Netflix drama >

Fable Pictures, Channel 5 and Sony Pictures Television release first look image for Anne Boleyn, coming later this year to @channel5_tv 👑🎉 Photo Credit: @parisatag #AnneBoleyn #JodieTurnerSmith pic.twitter.com/M0992bUVkI — Channel 5 Press (@Channel5Press) February 11, 2021

A new depiction of Anne Boleyn’s life and the events that lead to her tragic fate is coming to our screens later this year. Picture: Getty

Anne Boleyn will also explore the Tudor figure’s determination to be seen as an equal among men.

Starring alongside Turner-Smith as Boleyn’s brother is Paapa Essiedu, best known for his recent role in the 2020 British TV drama I May Destroy You.

The controversial King will be portrayed by Mark Stanley, while Lola Petticrew will take on the role of the queen’s rival, and her husband’s next marital choice, Jane Seymour.

The show was penned by writer Eve Hedderwick Turner and was directed by Lynsey Miller.

There isn’t an exact release date for the period drama yet, but it will be hitting screens sometime this year.