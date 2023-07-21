The ‘Barbie’ film needed iconic opening music, and they chose Richard Strauss - here’s why

21 July 2023, 15:53

Richard Strauss underscores the dramatic introduction of ‘Barbie’ in the opening scene of the blockbuster film
Richard Strauss underscores the dramatic introduction of ‘Barbie’ in the opening scene of the blockbuster film. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A familiar orchestral epic sets the tone for the film of the summer...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When a live-action movie about the toy doll, Barbie, was first announced, we’re not sure anyone pegged this pink-hued plastic fantasy film to feature a classical soundtrack.

However, the very first piece of music the Barbie audience hears when the film begins is one of classical music’s most iconic and loved works, Also Sprach Zarathustra written in 1896 by the German composer, Richard Strauss.

Strauss’ epic orchestral expedition is no stranger to the silver screen and has had its fair share of memorable moments in cinematic history, with its placement in 2001: A Space Odyssey perhaps being its best-known outing.

But why did Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, choose such a dramatic piece of music to open a movie about an 11.5-inch dolly come to life? We break down the movie’s spoiler-free first scene and why Strauss’ music is the perfect choice of musical momentum for the audience’s accelerated ascension to Barbieland.

Read more: Does Ryan Gosling really sing and play guitar as Ken in ‘Barbie’?

Watch the opening scene of ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie

Why does Also Sprach Zarathustra open the Barbie movie?

The fanfare from Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra, which translates as ‘Thus Spoke Zarathustra’, rose to international fame after being used as the opening sunrise in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The film famously begins with just music, no words, and an image of the sun rising above the earth. This is then followed by a visual depiction of the ‘Dawn of Man’, the story of mankind and its transition from ape to human.

Greta Gerwig’s movie parodies this opening, translating the Dawn of Man, into perhaps a Dawn of the Doll – or more specifically, the Dawn of Barbie.

As Strauss’ grumbling bass line opens the first scene of the 2023 film, there is no pink in sight. What was promised to be a bright and vibrant, feel-good film instead opens on a dusty yellow-tinged rugged landscape.

The narrator, beloved actress Dame Helen Mirren, is the first voice heard against the barren landscape. “Since the beginning of time. Since the first little girl ever existed. There have been dolls.”

And only after Mirren’s boldly delivered first line does Strauss’ iconic major fifth begin. What happens next almost exactly mirrors the opening scene of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Watch below.

Read more: Here’s how ‘Barbie Girl’ might have sounded if it had been written by Mozart

Barbie teaser vs 2001: A Space Odyssey #barbie #shorts

Whilst the central point of the opening scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey is the presence of a black monolith, representing mankind’s evolutionary shift, Barbie’s centrepiece is of course the titular doll herself.

As Mirren narrates, Barbie – at least according to the movie – sees herself as an evolutionary shift in the world of toys. Whilst dolls have been around for millennia (with some having even been dated back to 8000 BC), Mirren explains that prior to Barbie, these were all baby dolls.

It’s a bold comparison to make, but sets the tone for a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Despite toy company Mattel putting a $100 million price tag on the development of the Barbie film, the two-hour-long movie doesn’t shy away from taking hits at the doll manufacturer’s grandiose opinion of its place in the women’s rights movement.

As Mirren says early on in the film, “Thanks to Barbie all problems of feminism have been solved... at least, that’s what the Barbies think.”

Read more: Why the violin plays such a prominent role in the Intimate ‘Oppenheimer’ soundtrack

Margot Robbie stars in this pink-hued fantasy film that still manages to retain a lot of heart and soul despite its plastic exterior.
Margot Robbie stars in this pink-hued fantasy film that still manages to retain a lot of heart and soul despite its plastic exterior. Picture: Alamy

The remainder of the film explores a sensationally diverse soundworld of pop, rap, and dance, with artists such as Lizzo and Dua Lipa taking centerstage, leaving the opening orchestral work by Strauss as a soundtrack anomaly.

However, the atmosphere built by this orchestral fanfare for the ages sets the tone for a film that while not a space odyssey, is most certainly an exploration into what it is to be human.

Barbie debuted on 21 July 2023 and is in cinemas now.

Latest on Classic FM

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet

Andrea Bocelli

Malakai Bayoh on the ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Malakai Bayoh sings magical Puccini from within London’s famed ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Fragile skull fragments, presumed to be Beethoven’s, returned to Vienna for study

Fragile skull fragments, presumed to be Beethoven’s, returned to Vienna for study

Beethoven

The film’s main theme uses a violin to underscore the thoughts of the father of the atom bomb, Dr J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer soundtrack: who wrote the score and why does the violin play such a prominent role?
Denmark national anthem: what are the lyrics, and why are there two Danish national anthems?

What are the lyrics to the Danish national anthem, and why does Denmark have two official songs?
Does Sweden have a national anthem, and what are the lyrics to the country’s song?

What are the lyrics to Sweden’s national anthem?

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

Germany sing the national anthem at UEFA Womens Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium

What are the lyrics to the German national anthem, and did they change after World War II?

2018 Rugby Autumn Internationals Ireland v USA Nov 24th

What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem – and why does Ireland have two anthems?

The Mostly Mozart Orchestra perform at the Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City festival using Music: Not Impossible technology

These incredible ‘vibrating vests’ are changing live music for deaf audiences – watch how it works

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games