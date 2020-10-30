Musicians have been sharing their incredibly geeky Halloween costumes
30 October 2020, 16:23
Never invite musicians to your Halloween party – this is what they do. Get ready for some pure, unadulterated geekery…
-
Me: I promise I won't be extra this Halloween
Also me:
-
This party must have been an absolute riot...
-
Costume idea: a terrifying child prodigy whose talent you’ll never come close to achieving
-
Every concert booked on Halloween should look like this.
-
Also like this:
Orchestra musicians don't mess around when it comes to #Halloween costumes. #vaderbass pic.twitter.com/uNhbtHR1pJ— Cleveland Orchestra (@CleveOrchestra) October 27, 2014
-
My friend: I'll probably just dress as something easy this Halloween, like a cat
Me:
-
My mum dressing me for Halloween as a kid...
-
*screechy violin noises*
-
Supertonic.
Nick Baerenklau sent me a picture of his sweet Halloween costume: SUPERTONIC! pic.twitter.com/52i2fycArC— Eric Whitacre (@EricWhitacre) November 3, 2013