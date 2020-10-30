Musicians have been sharing their incredibly geeky Halloween costumes

30 October 2020, 16:23

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Never invite musicians to your Halloween party – this is what they do. Get ready for some pure, unadulterated geekery…

  1. Me: I promise I won't be extra this Halloween

    Also me:

  2. This party must have been an absolute riot...

    Tristan chord and music stand
    Tristan chord and music stand. Picture: u/djreoofficial

  3. Costume idea: a terrifying child prodigy whose talent you’ll never come close to achieving

  4. Every concert booked on Halloween should look like this.

    The Cleveland Orchestra on Halloween
    The Cleveland Orchestra on Halloween. Picture: The Cleveland Orchestra

  5. Also like this:

  6. My friend: I'll probably just dress as something easy this Halloween, like a cat

    Me:

    Cello girl
    Cello girl. Picture: Martin Swan Violins

  7. My mum dressing me for Halloween as a kid...

    Cello boy
    Cello boy. Picture: Photograph: Jessica Lin; Costume: Tad Hills

  8. *screechy violin noises*

    Spooky violins
    Spooky violins. Picture: Cheré Coen

  9. Supertonic.

