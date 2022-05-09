Harry Potter’s Tom Felton was ‘desperate’ as a child to become a professional violinist

9 May 2022, 12:29 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 13:23

Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series
Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Picture: Alamy/Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Tom Felton shot to stardom as a child actor in the Harry Potter film series, but prior to the big screen, he was a violinist and local chorister.

British actor Tom Felton is best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

The child star made his big screen debut in 1997 as Peagreen Clock in The Borrowers, four years before he joined the cast of the first Harry Potter film, but prior to his first acting gigs, he had another performing arts interest.

In an interview with The Guardian, Felton, 34, revealed that “a few months before acting, I was desperate to be a violinist”.

Abacus Agency represented Felton when he was cast as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, and his agency card included his prowess in both violin playing, and singing.

Though the actor has shared videos of his singing throughout the years, fans are yet to see a video of his violin skills.

Felton picked up the guitar aged 19, and began sharing his own music as a singer-songwriter on YouTube via a channel called ‘Feltbeats’.

In March 2009, Felton was interviewed by ‘Feltbeats.com’ ahead of the release of his six-track album, In Good Hands.

Felton shared that as well as the guitar, he also plays the piano, violin, bass guitar, ukulele, harmonica, and the drums.

Adding to that exhaustive list, he was also in his local church choir for five years and was “actually offered a place in a big cathedral choir.”

Felton’s Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, is also a singer, and recorded the track ‘Lightning’ for the 2014 Postman Pat Movie.

Maybe we’ll get a Grint x Felton musical collaboration in the future, and Felton can finally show off his classical violin flair for the fans.

