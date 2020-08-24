A double-handed violin bow? Philatelists spot an epic blunder on new Royal Mail Sherlock stamp

24 August 2020, 12:54 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 16:01

Sherlock violin stamp
Sherlock violin stamp. Picture: Royal Mail

By Kyle Macdonald

Newly-issued Royal Mail stamp features a rather uniquely constructed violin bow. Elementary my dear Watson...

Stamp artwork and printing is subjected to incredibly high standards of design and scrutiny. However, a virtuosic blunder seems to have slipped through in a new set of stamps celebrating Sherlock Holmes, launched last week by the Royal Mail.

The collection features images and characters from the award-winning TV series, Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, with a focus on the specific stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sherlock is a Stradivarius-playing violinist who loved opera, and there’s a nod to his love of violin music in the new collection. On one of the stamps, he appears with his sister Eurus Holmes, also a violinist, playing a duet together in a scene from the series.

Read more: an you hear the difference between a $500 and $160,000 violin bow? >

However, this is where the mystery deepens...

Eurus’ violin bow, seems, err, to be uniquely double-ended. Take a closer look.

Sherlock violin stamp
Sherlock violin stamp. Picture: Royal Mail

String instrument bows are held at one end with what's called the ‘frog’, the place where you grip and tighten the hair of the bow. At the other end, you have the tip.

Violin bow
Violin bow. Picture: Getty

The stamp features a still from the episode third series of the much-loved programme. It would appear that an error in Photoshop when designing the stamp, has resulted in a uniquely symmetrical bow with two frogs and grips.

Specially designed for all those three-handed violinists, perhaps?

“If you know, you know”, said music consultant Kathleen Wallfisch on LinkedIn when she spotted the error.

“Elementary my dear Watson...the designer has never seen a bow,” another eagle-eyed philatelist wrote on Twitter.

The offending postage stamp was commemorating the 2017 Sherlock episode The Final Problem. With bows like this, it looks like their problems might actually number more than one.

More From ClassicFM

Orchestra for the Earth perform under wind turbines to mark this year's Earth Overshoot Day

Orchestra performs Mozart under wind turbines to mark Earth Overshoot Day

Videos

King George V on his yacht, Britannia

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and whoWhat are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?
Read notes quiz

How well can you read music? Only a true musician will score 98% in this quiz

Lifestyle

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music
The creative industries, including music, theatre, visual arts and film production have been hardest hit by coronavirus in the UK.

Staggering 87 percent drop in advertised arts jobs, as COVID-19 decimates the industry

Coronavirus

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study shows

Singing is no more risky than talking when it comes to spreading COVID-19, study claims

Coronavirus

Latest instrument features

Violinist Ezinma

Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece
Primary school music, in a nutshell.

13 painful memories from primary school music that will trigger deep trauma
Raymond Essayan

Pianist who survived Beirut blast sculpts a grand piano from the rubble
Easy piano pieces

9 easy piano pieces to get you started on keys

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute