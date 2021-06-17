Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

17 June 2021, 17:01

By Rosie Pentreath

Watch this determined 10-year-old making beautiful music with her violin, against all the odds.

An inspirational young violinist determined to play against all the odds has had her dreams come true, thanks to a simple but ingenious device.

10-year-old Adia Cardona has one hand, but that hasn’t stopped her fulfilling her passion, which is making beautiful music.

“We’ve told her that whatever she wants to do, she can do it,” Cardona’s mother, Ilca, says (watch above).

Adia has expressed that the two most important things in her life are riding her bike and playing the violin. So she has a prosthetic limb to enable her to do both, including gripping the bow of her violin to make music.

Read more: Violinist with prosthetic arm shows incredible power of science and music

10-year-old Adia Cardona has one hand, but that hasn’t stopped her fulfilling her passion, which is making beautiful music.
10-year-old Adia Cardona has one hand, but that hasn’t stopped her fulfilling her passion, which is making beautiful music. Picture: BYU

Despite the progressive prosthetic, which allows for right elbow and wrist movements, the pressure she could apply with bow-to-string wasn’t quite enough to stop the bow sliding.

Enter Brigham Young University mechanical engineering student, Joshua Vanderpool. He has invented an ingenious but simple solution to help the young violinist play: essentially a special mounted ‘chopstick’ that attaches to her violin, and stops her bow sliding.

“I love the violin because it’s a part of me,” Cardone says. “It’s relaxing. I get the violin and piano, and just play along with my favourite songs,” she smiles.

“My job was give her a tool, and then get out the way, so she can accomplish what she wants,” Vanderpool says.

And that you have, Josh. Hats off to you.

More From ClassicFM

Belgium stands for the national anthem prior to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group H Qualifier

What are the lyrics to the national anthem of Belgium, ‘La Brabançonne’?
Composer Shirley J Thompson writes new work for BSO Resound

‘We need to tell the unskewed history of music’ – classical composer writes new work for disabled-led ensemble

BSO

World’s oldest active boys’ choir to establish separate choir for girls, for first time in 1,000-year history

World’s oldest active boys’ choir to establish separate choir for girls, for first time in 1,000-year history
Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders

Tragedy as important organ-building workshop is engulfed in flames

Latest instrument features

Pianist Christian Blandford

Shy 15-year-old pianist surprises an entire airport with virtuosic Beethoven

Beethoven

‘Invalid piano’ played by bedridden invalids is the bizarre invention of the day

The ‘invalid piano’ for bedridden individuals was a real-life 1930s musical invention
Catharina Pratten, the superstar guitarist and composer who taught Queen Victoria’s children

Ever heard of Catharina Pratten, the star guitarist and composer who taught Queen Victoria’s daughters?
Nokia ringtone

The unlikely classical origins of Nokia’s famous ringtone earworm

Tárrega

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute