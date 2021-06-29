This Luthier paints masterpieces of art onto his violins and they’re so beautiful

29 June 2021, 08:48

By Kyle Macdonald

Art and music in harmony – these instruments are almost too beautiful for words

Saulo Dantas-Barreto is a renowned violin maker who crafts and repairs instruments for string players the world over.

But what’s extra-remarkable is how this creator also swaps a luthier’s chisel for a paintbrush, adorning his instruments with masterpieces from the art world.

Read more: What’s so good about Stradivarius violins? >

The works of Michelangelo, Caravaggio and Vincent van Gogh have been painted onto violins, which Dantas-Barreto shares on his Instagram channel.

Layers of beauty. Let’s admire a few of them.

  2. View this post on Instagram

    Viola Sistina

    A post shared by Saulo Dantas-Barreto (@saulodantasbarreto) on

  3. View this post on Instagram

    Violino Van Gogh em construção

    A post shared by Saulo Dantas-Barreto (@saulodantasbarreto) on

Dantas-Barreto studied his craft in violin-making at the Antonio Stradivari International Violin Making Institute in Cremona, Italy. He also studied sculpture and violin performance. His workshop is in São Paulo, Brasil.

More From ClassicFM

Jamie Barton, John Holiday and Adrian Angelico: just three of the incredible performers who also happen to be lighting up opera stages around the world with rainbow colours.

18 brilliant LGBTQ+ opera stars you should know

New tool lets you compose in style of Bach, Mozart and Beethoven

New Google Arts and Culture tool lets you compose classical music in style of Mozart and Beethoven

Mozart

Robert Rinder to present a new Sunday series on Classic FM

Robert Rinder joins Classic FM to present a new six-part special series
Nietzsche and Wagner

Friedrich Nietzsche was a pretty decent classical composer, who was also friends with Wagner
Juilliard shuts down Pinchas Zukerman’s ‘offensive cultural stereotypes’ made during violin masterclass

Masterclass shut down by Juilliard school after top violinist uses ‘offensive cultural stereotypes’
A Harvey Weinstein opera is in the works

A Harvey Weinstein opera is officially in the works

Latest instrument features

This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ rendition in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps

This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ fanfare in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprising passers-by in this picturesque national park. Because music and nature are one.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised passers-by in a picturesque national park, because music and nature are one.

Yo-Yo Ma

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Nicola Benedetti

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device
Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute