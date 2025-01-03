Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture. Picture: Getty
24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has been playing his racket like a musical instrument, as a family tribute.

In 2024, tennis champion Novak Djokovic started employing a different racket technique.

After winning matches, the Serbian sportsman has developed a new celebration, holding his tennis racket like a violin, and miming bowing the strings. And there’s a heart-warming story behind it.

The musical gesture is for his six-year-old daughter, who is currently learning the violin. “That was for Tara,” Djokovic said in post-match interviews. “My daughter has been playing violin for some time already, six months, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way.”

After one of last year’s special musical tributes, Djokovic could be seen blowing a kiss towards his family box – to the delight of his daughter.

Read more: Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Bizet’s Habanera on viola in surprise duet

Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter.
Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter. Picture: Getty

Djokovic has since added a new musical celebration to his signature violin move... which involves a saxophone.

After making his way into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International tournament, the tennis ace brought out his new moves.

In the post-match interview, he explained: “My daughter told me to keep going with the violin if I win. My son told me to play the saxophone, so I try and incorporate both.”

He added: “It is the first time for me to have my family down under. It is a long trip but they have come to support me and we are spending a lot of quality time together off court. My heart is full and it allows me to play my best tennis.”

Read more: The most memorable times classical music was used in sport

Djokovic has said in interviews that he enjoys listening to classical music to unwind. In a 2012 interview he said: “I listen to classical music because it calms me down – calms my nerves down.”

What a wonderful thing that he’s passing on his love of classical music to his children by encouraging them to keep playing their instruments. We wish Tara and Stefan all the very best in their musical pursuits.

