A violinist plays incredible Paganini while hula-hooping. What did you do today?

2 November 2020, 15:24

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

One violinist and her hula hoop, in a galvanising display of gymnastics and musicianship.

When times are hard, musicians somehow manage to be a constant source of joy and wonder.

German violinist Caroline Adomeit posted a video to Facebook (watch above) in which she plays a passage of Paganini, while recording on loop pedal and spinning a hula-hoop around her waist.

Just imagine being able to play left-hand pizzicato full-stop – LET ALONE simultaneously and successfully keeping a hula hoop in flight.

Read more: Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil >

Violinist plays Paganini while hula-hooping
Some impressive hula-hooping. Picture: Caroline Adomeit

The wondrous marriage that is Paganini and hula hooping was inspired by a video from TwoSetViolin in which Brett and Eddy are joined by virtuoso violinist Hilary Hahn, who absolutely whooped them at the now-viral concert challenge.

Caroline, who has more than 100,000 followers on Facebook, captioned her post: “As these are quite challenging times, I hope this little loop encore is entertaining to you the Paganini way.”

We bow down to Caroline’s pizzicato, and hooping, skills.

If you want to see more Paganini and hooping, or just more wonderful violin videos, you can donate to Caroline’s Patreon page here.

More From ClassicFM

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Lifestyle

The RSPCA’s top tips for pet safety during firework season

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA
What is the government’s latest guidance on rehearsals and concert halls?

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

Coronavirus

Paul Harvey, pianist with dementia, plays Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals
Young ballerina performs for neighbours as COVID-19 crisis cancels her show

Amazon Christmas ad stars ballerina whose show is cancelled by COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

Latest instrument features

The armless musician who plays the piano with his feet

The armless musician who played the piano with his feet to win China’s Got Talent
Man plays cocktail piano

Man plays cocktail piano, mixes a drink just by pressing the keys

Videos

Card for piano teacher Larisa Suknov

A young pianist wrote his teacher this thank you card, and it’s achingly beautiful
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Min Lee cello lesson

Mother proves point by picking up her daughter’s cello and playing it as a violin

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute