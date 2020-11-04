Pianist’s neighbours send a hand-written request on US election night. He responds with a concert.

“We are in need of a little distraction today”. Picture: TikTok / Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

Classical music comes to the rescue once again, as a free concert proves to be just the ticket for calm and escapism at a stressful time...

A pianist in the US has found the perfect way to distract and comfort his neighbours on election day.

“We asked our neighbour for an election night concert to calm our nerves,” TikTok user momofoolish posted. “He delivered. I’m not crying you are.”

“So lovely!” was the pianist’s reaction to the request for a bit of calming classical music left in a hand-written note in the neighbours’ shared building.

“I will play from 6pm to 7pm tonight with my door open. Please feel free to open yours (with safety always in mind).” See below.

Read more: 11 of the most relaxing piano pieces ever written >

The handwritten request had cited the need for beautiful piano playing “for distraction” today (the day of the US presidential election) – and how wonderful that this kind piano player responded with his moving music.

In the video shared on TikTok, you can hear the pianist performing a corridor-drifting rendition of Grieg’s uplifting ‘Morning Mood’ from Peer Gynt Suite.

Click here to listen to the ‘Classic FM Relax’ playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app >

A true demonstration of the power of music to comfort and lift each and every one of us when we need it most.

Bravo mystery piano player, we appreciate you.