Pianist’s neighbours send a hand-written request on US election night. He responds with a concert.

4 November 2020, 15:00

“We are in need of a little distraction today”
“We are in need of a little distraction today”. Picture: TikTok / Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

Classical music comes to the rescue once again, as a free concert proves to be just the ticket for calm and escapism at a stressful time...

A pianist in the US has found the perfect way to distract and comfort his neighbours on election day.

“We asked our neighbour for an election night concert to calm our nerves,” TikTok user momofoolish posted. “He delivered. I’m not crying you are.”

“So lovely!” was the pianist’s reaction to the request for a bit of calming classical music left in a hand-written note in the neighbours’ shared building.

“I will play from 6pm to 7pm tonight with my door open. Please feel free to open yours (with safety always in mind).” See below.

Read more: 11 of the most relaxing piano pieces ever written >

The handwritten request had cited the need for beautiful piano playing “for distraction” today (the day of the US presidential election) – and how wonderful that this kind piano player responded with his moving music.

In the video shared on TikTok, you can hear the pianist performing a corridor-drifting rendition of Grieg’s uplifting ‘Morning Mood’ from Peer Gynt Suite.

Click here to listen to the ‘Classic FM Relax’ playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app >

A true demonstration of the power of music to comfort and lift each and every one of us when we need it most.

Bravo mystery piano player, we appreciate you.

More From ClassicFM

Mattias Krantz and piano tuner

Musician trolls piano tuner by swapping his piano strings with guitar strings
Guess the piece from the ending

Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

Lifestyle

Dad documents playing piano to daughter for over five years

Pianist dad documents daughter’s musical journey from baby to five years old
Creative sets up ‘Artist Job Centre’ to prove a point about valuing the arts

Creative sets up ‘Artist Job Centre’ to prove a point about valuing the arts

Coronavirus

Aidan Brown saxophone performance

Class looks on in awe as 8th-grade saxophonist burns through ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’

Rimsky-Korsakov

Rebecca Ferguson as Jenny Lind

‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman: who sings it and who wrote it?

Latest instrument features

Peter Geddes plays piano as Barcelona riots unfold

Surreal scenes as pianist calmly plays ‘Eternal Flame’ while anti-curfew riots escalate behind him
Violinist plays Paganini while hula-hooping

A violinist plays incredible Paganini while hula-hooping. What did you do today?
Paul Harvey, pianist with dementia, plays Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals
The armless musician who plays the piano with his feet

The armless musician who played the piano with his feet to win China’s Got Talent
Man plays cocktail piano

Man plays cocktail piano, mixes a drink just by pressing the keys

Videos

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute