The keys on this piano have been reversed. How will it sound?

11 November 2021, 11:37 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 13:51

The keys on this piano have been flipped
The keys on this piano have been flipped. Picture: YouTube / Oliver Street

By Sian Moore

This is what happens when you flip the notes on a keyboard. Piano purists, look away...

Prepare to hear a piano that is anything but ordinary.

Because on this digital keyboard, the high notes are to the left, and the low notes to the right.

Creative musician Oliver Street has ventured where many pianists wouldn’t dare, and has boldly flipped the notes on his instrument.

Sacrilegious or inventive? We’ll let you decide...

Read more: This incredible piano has 108 keys and a nine-octave range – and it sounds immense

We get a taster of how the upended keyboard sounds, with an inverted rendition of Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’.

A tinkle of the flipped ivories makes all ascending melodies descending, producing a wildly different march to the Classical composer’s original masterpiece.

The musician even quizzes viewers by playing inverted piano pieces first, and seeing if they can guess the correct piece.

We won’t give any spoilers – they’re for you to work out yourself...

