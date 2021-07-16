Mozart has been awfully quiet since this pianist fired out ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on two pianos at once

16 July 2021, 16:52 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 16:55

Mozart Rondo alla Turca on two pianos
Mozart Rondo alla Turca on two pianos. Picture: Lord Vinheteiro/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Behold, the most mind-boggling hand-eye coordination skills you’ve ever seen.

Here’s a lesson in how to play it when your duet partner doesn’t show up.

Lord Vinheteiro, a dab hand at piano and viral videos, is impressing his virtual audiences with this resurfaced skit from 2014, in which he plays Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on two pianos at the same time.

Playing the left-hand part on one piano, and the right-hand part on the other, Vinheteiro achieves an enviable feat of hand-eye coordination.

He even dresses as the great maestro himself.

Read more: Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’, but bluegrass-style and on a banjo

The video has had over two million views on YouTube – bravo, Vinheteiro, for playing an important role in bringing old Wolfgang to the masses. Subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video
Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019
Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Jarvi

Stressed tonight? You need this now...

Mozart Complete set

Album reviews and new releases: songs for Remembrance and a magnificent 200-CD Mozart boxset

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart
New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth