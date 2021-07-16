Mozart has been awfully quiet since this pianist fired out ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on two pianos at once

Mozart Rondo alla Turca on two pianos. Picture: Lord Vinheteiro/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Behold, the most mind-boggling hand-eye coordination skills you’ve ever seen.

Here’s a lesson in how to play it when your duet partner doesn’t show up.

Lord Vinheteiro, a dab hand at piano and viral videos, is impressing his virtual audiences with this resurfaced skit from 2014, in which he plays Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on two pianos at the same time.

Playing the left-hand part on one piano, and the right-hand part on the other, Vinheteiro achieves an enviable feat of hand-eye coordination.

He even dresses as the great maestro himself.

The video has had over two million views on YouTube – bravo, Vinheteiro, for playing an important role in bringing old Wolfgang to the masses. Subscribe to his YouTube channel here.