‘Her accompanist didn’t show up so she played the flute and piano parts’

Musician plays flute and piano at the same time when accompanist doesn’t show up. Picture: Twitter / @Benksterr

By Sian Hamer

Some serious musical dexterity, right here...

It’s a scenario some musicians might dread: arriving at a recital to find your collaborative pianist hasn’t turned up.

But when you’re student Sunny Baik, you take lemons and make them into a wonderful display of musical virtuosity.

Sitting alone at a grand piano at her student recital, Sunny becomes both soloist and accompanist, tickling the ivories on one hand while playing solo flute with the other.

Read more: Your accompanist has the wrong music: this is what you should do >

When you end up doing the group project by yourself pic.twitter.com/YzV0mgitCw — Kirsten Benke (@Benksterr) October 31, 2018

The video was shared back in 2018, but has recently resurfaced on Reddit.

Sunny’s faultless performance has, inevitably, prompted a few raised eyebrows from social media users who have questioned whether she could pull off such a show without practice.

Read more: This pianist is planting one tree for every concert ticket sold >

“No less impressive, but she absolutely rehearsed this,” Reddit user FatherJohnMeesty said.

Another user concurred, responding: “For sure. At a college recital she would definitely be playing a piece more complicated for flute, not something that only requires one hand.”

Still, it’s darned impressive. Bravo, Sunny, on your musical dexterity and for pleasing the Internet so.