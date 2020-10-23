‘Her accompanist didn’t show up so she played the flute and piano parts’

On Air Now
23 October 2020, 13:38
Some serious musical dexterity, right here...
It’s a scenario some musicians might dread: arriving at a recital to find your collaborative pianist hasn’t turned up.
But when you’re student Sunny Baik, you take lemons and make them into a wonderful display of musical virtuosity.
Sitting alone at a grand piano at her student recital, Sunny becomes both soloist and accompanist, tickling the ivories on one hand while playing solo flute with the other.
When you end up doing the group project by yourself pic.twitter.com/YzV0mgitCw— Kirsten Benke (@Benksterr) October 31, 2018
The video was shared back in 2018, but has recently resurfaced on Reddit.
Sunny’s faultless performance has, inevitably, prompted a few raised eyebrows from social media users who have questioned whether she could pull off such a show without practice.
“No less impressive, but she absolutely rehearsed this,” Reddit user FatherJohnMeesty said.
Another user concurred, responding: “For sure. At a college recital she would definitely be playing a piece more complicated for flute, not something that only requires one hand.”
Still, it’s darned impressive. Bravo, Sunny, on your musical dexterity and for pleasing the Internet so.