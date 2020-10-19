Lizzo taught David Letterman the flute, and now I want Lizzo as my music teacher

By Rosie Pentreath

Can I go next, Ms Lizzo?

Lizzo is going to be on the new series of David Letterman’s Netflix show.

And in a My Next Guest Needs No Introduction sneak peek, she attempts to teach the iconic TV host the flute (see above). You know when someone asks to “have a go” and you hand them your beloved flute, repress an eye-roll and expect them to blow air into a barely-audible fuzz like everyone else has done before them?

Yeah, well not David.

No. Letterman comes in, all confidence (“you got this!”, Lizzo intones encouragingly) and after a rudimentary very-first-time-tone, lines the flute up – he’s on Lizzo’s glamorous Blue Ivy while Lizzo keeps a safe hold of Sasha – and blows a lovely clear note.

“No one can really do this!” Lizzo exclaims.

Pretty good for a first toot. Then, he puts Blue Ivy down and plays an even smoother tone on only his expertly cupped hand. ONLY his expertly cupped hand.

“Can you accompany me on Sasha.” He, Lizzo and Sasha proceed to play a solid harmony, which turns into a jaunty allusion to ‘Jingle Bells’.

Pretty mind-blowing. Thank you, David. And thank you queens Sasha and Lizzo.

They said Christmas is coming early this year but we had no idea…