9 July 2021, 13:51

Man creates actual playable flute made entirely of chocolate. Picture: Vinesh Johny/Parth Chandiramani

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

It appears to be the world’s first playable chocolate flute.

A pastry chef and a flautist walked into a bar… and created what appears to be the world’s first ever playable chocolate flute.

Indian chef Vinesh Johny called on his friend, flautist Parth Chandiramani, to be his partner on this delicious project.

“It took a lot of time and research understanding the intricacies of making a wind instrument, to finally create an actual playable flute entirely out of chocolate,” Johny explains on Instagram.

Every inch of the flute is meticulously crafted using Johny’s specialist pastry chef tools.

The Bengaluru-based chef released his chocolate flute to the world in a video posted on 7 July, also known as World Chocolate Day.

Read more: A deliciously satisfying video of a patissier sculpting a chocolate harp

In the post, he credits Chandiramani for bringing his confectionary creation to life.

“This mad idea could only happen with one of the greatest flute players in the country.”

Chandiramani adds on his Instagram: “Vinesh Johny came up with this brilliant idea of making a flute entirely out of chocolate. It was such a fun experience seeing this fabulous idea come to life. Thank you Vinesh for giving me the honour of playing this delicious chocolate flute.

“I didn’t just get to play it, I got to eat it too!”

The flautist demonstrates his friend’s creation with the Indian song ‘Urvasi Urvasi’, composed by A.R. Rahman for the soundtrack of the 1994 film Kadhalan.

We’ll look forward to hearing ‘Rolo over Beethoven’ in his next demo.

