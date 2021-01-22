Classical music has been meme-ing inauguration Bernie Sanders and it’s perfect
22 January 2021, 10:51 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 11:43
Never let a musician loose on the Internet. They will see the opportunity for a meme, and run with it to world’s end…
20 January was a historic day around the world, marking for many a new dawn for America, and a hopeful moment of coming-together.
It was also the day that Vermont senator and former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, once again became a viral meme.
Sanders, trying to keep warm on a chilly Inauguration Day at Capitol Hill, came prepared in an old reliable coat and cosy mittens. ICYMI, here’s the original photo:
Read more: Professional soprano reviews Lady Gaga’s inauguration national anthem >
And it was then that the world’s musicians, watching on their screens at home, trapped indoors and desperate for an outlet to unleash their creativity, saw ‘Bundled Up Bernie’ – and knew just what to do.
From bored timpanist to grouchy conductor, here are the best classical music takes on the viral inauguration meme. Drum roll please…
Read more: Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration >
-
Bernie as... a bored timpanist
Think this is the best one I've seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/FXfYi3TxO7— Cheryl Law (@LawCheryl) January 21, 2021
-
Bernie as... a funk drummer
Happy to announce that Bernie himself will be joining our rhythm section for the spring season!— Baltimore Gamer Symphony Orchestra (@BaltimoreGSO) January 21, 2021
Little-known fact: Bernie's an incredible funk drummer. pic.twitter.com/s0Wy4WNioj
-
Bernie as... a music-lover missing concerts
Bernie is not happy with an empty ICO studio! pic.twitter.com/sPOxZwsjkF— Irish Chamber Orchestra (@ICOrchestra) January 21, 2021
-
Bernie as... a bored tuba player in Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony
-
Bernie as... a grouchy music director
I am once again asking for more intensity in the fortissimo section... pic.twitter.com/FMpXVh2zp1— Minnesota Orchestra (@mn_orchestra) January 21, 2021
-
Bernie as... the kid from Whiplash
"Not quite my tempo!" #InaugurationDay #Bernie #BernieSanders #JoeBiden #USA #drums #whiplash #meme pic.twitter.com/INntoj2ZBM— Giuseppe Persechino (@perse90) January 20, 2021
-
Bernie as... an opera-lover waiting for theatres to reopen
It's gotten pretty cold in there 🧤 #BernieSanders #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/z5WcUHw58W— English National Opera (@E_N_O) January 21, 2021
-
Bernie as... a Gaga stan
-
Bernie as... an intimidating adjudicator
-
Bernie as... a highly focused member of the percussion section
Counting your bars' rest like...— London Philharmonic Orchestra (@LPOrchestra) January 21, 2021
#BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/0qz5UEfhcc
-
And finally, Bernie as... a very weary trombonist
Beethoven 5 we're looking at you 👀 #BernieSanders #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/ofu4gxMk57— Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra (@OxfordPhil) January 21, 2021
Bravo, all.