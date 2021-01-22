Classical music has been meme-ing inauguration Bernie Sanders and it’s perfect

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Never let a musician loose on the Internet. They will see the opportunity for a meme, and run with it to world’s end…

20 January was a historic day around the world, marking for many a new dawn for America, and a hopeful moment of coming-together.

It was also the day that Vermont senator and former presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, once again became a viral meme.

Sanders, trying to keep warm on a chilly Inauguration Day at Capitol Hill, came prepared in an old reliable coat and cosy mittens. ICYMI, here’s the original photo:

The original Bernie Sanders inauguration photo. Picture: Getty

And it was then that the world’s musicians, watching on their screens at home, trapped indoors and desperate for an outlet to unleash their creativity, saw ‘Bundled Up Bernie’ – and knew just what to do.

From bored timpanist to grouchy conductor, here are the best classical music takes on the viral inauguration meme. Drum roll please…

Bravo, all.