How high can you actually hear? Test yourself and find out

See how high you can here with this frequency test video. Picture: Alamy

By Sian Moore

This hearing test will reveal the highest frequency you can pick up...

The human hearing range is around 20 to 20,000 Hz, and as we get older, our ability to hear high-pitched sounds begins to decrease.

Age, and other factors like exposure to noise, can have a big impact on the frequencies we hear.

If you’re curious about the range of your hearing, we’ve got just the thing.

Take the video test below, and stop as soon as you can no longer hear anything.

Don’t forget – the technology you’re using might impact what you’re hearing, so this isn’t an entirely accurate experiment.

Unless you have a hearing impairment, most people can hear around 8,000 Hz.

But over 50s will struggle to pick up anything above 12,000 Hz.

If you can hear 17,400 Hz, you’re either a teenager – or superhuman. Or maybe both.