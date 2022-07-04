What does ‘Hakuna matata’ in The Lion King actually mean?

4 July 2022, 10:37

Hakuna matata
Hakuna matata. Picture: The Lion King

By Kyle Macdonald

We assembled a team of scholars, musicologists and Disney experts to break down the meaning of the famous song lyric used in ‘The Lion King’.

It means “no worries”.

via GIPHY

OK, OK, *puts on serious linguistic hat*.

‘Hakuna matata’ is actually a phrase in the East African language of Swahili that literally means “no trouble” or “no problems”.

The music for the song was composed by Elton John with words penned by lyricist Tim Rice, who found the now-famous term in a Swahili phrasebook. It’s sung in the film by Timon and Pumbaa, the meerkat and warthog duo, and a young Simba.

Read more: Hans Zimmer on The Lion King – ‘The death of a father needs a serious requiem’

And because it’s 100% worthy of a big singalong at every available occasion, here’s the song in full. You’re welcome.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

1 hour ago

Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet

This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

2 days ago

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

2 days ago

Hardest piano pieces

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

3 days ago

Beethoven meme

A maths teacher accidentally made a music meme that trolled the world

3 days ago

Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2016 Broadway revival of CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know

3 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Music for Pets

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Trending on Classic FM

Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate was engulfed in flames over the weekend

Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate devastated by fire, destroying over 1,000 valuable artefacts

Rimsky-Korsakov

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Be Thou My Vision has Irish origins – pictured, Letterkenny cathedral in Donegal, Ireland

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?
The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

Angela Rayner, Dominic Raab and a controversial Mozart opera

The Mozart Marriage of Figaro “mic drop” moment, as UK deputy leaders clash over opera and class

Mozart

Freddie De Tommaso is a leading tenor of his generation.

Who is Freddie De Tommaso? Everything you need to know about the young star tenor
Lizzo plays virtuosic flute solo for James Corden in Carpool Karaoke sketch.

Lizzo whips out a virtuosic 19th-century flute solo in Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden
Doreen Carwithen is the step great-grandmother of Joe Alwyn, actor and long-term partner of Taylor Swift

The world’s first fully-professional female film composer – with a surprising connection to Taylor Swift
Most relaxing pieces of classical music

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written