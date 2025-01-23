Hear the record-breaking range of German bass Ivan Rebroff, down to his earth-shuddering low F

23 January 2025, 10:05 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 12:17

German bass Ivan Rebroff had a vocal range of over four octaves
German bass Ivan Rebroff had a vocal range of over four octaves. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Ivan Rebroff was an extraordinary entertainer, with a seemingly elastic voice that could imitate liquid thunder and a shimmering bell in the same phrase. Have a listen...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Most professional singers can span between two to three octaves. Pavarotti’s scaled around two-and-a-half, from C3 to F5.

But get a load of this German bass, stage name, Ivan Rebroff, who defied all records with his four-octave-plus range which scaled comfortably from low bass to soprano registers – from liquid thunder, up to a shimmering bell.

Such was the span of his expressive voice, he was featured in the Guinness Book of Records for his vocal range which extended “easily over four octaves from a low F to a high F, one-and-a-quarter octaves above C”.

Have a listen to his impressive tessitura here...

IVAN REBROFF - VOCAL RANGE (F1-A5)

Born Hans Rolf Rippert in 1931, Rebroff grew up in Berlin, and cut his teeth singing with the esteemed Boys Choir Stadtsingerchor zu Halle. He later earned a scholarship to study singing, piano and violin at a music college in Hamburg.

Rebroff was a grafter, performing in over 6,000 concerts over his lifetime. He became known for singing Russian folk songs, also singing opera, hymns and musical theatre, famously playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

He sang in multiple languages including German, French, Russian and Greek. In fact, Rebroff claimed he was of Russian descent, a claim that was apparently disputed.

An imposing figure on stage, Rebroff sported a huge beard, towered at over two metres tall, and typically walked out on stage wearing Cossack dress.

He continued performing into his 70s, and died aged 76 in Frankfurt in 2008, after a long illness.

Read more: Listen to the man who holds the record for lowest vocal note sung by a human

Ivan Rebroff - Kalinka

"Evening Bells" - Ivan Rebroff & Don Cossack Choir (oktavist Paul Myhalik)

Type his name into YouTube and you’ll find a host of clips of Rebroff singing folk songs like ‘Kalinka’, and plenty of compilations of his record-breaking range – a few of which you can watch above.

“He can basically sing an opera doing all the character himself,” one YouTuber commented.

Discover music

See more Discover music

All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

All of John Williams’ 54 Oscar nominations so far – including five wins

14 hours ago

Williams

More than half of gamers would go see a classical concert.

More than half of gamers would like to attend a live orchestral video game music concert

1 day ago

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

2 days ago

Chopin

Children learning to read and perform music as part of the initiative from the RBC.

Over 300 primary school pupils can now read and write music, thanks to top music school

2 days ago

Christopher Macchio will sing at the Inauguration.

Who is Christopher Macchio, the operatic tenor singing the national anthem at the US inauguration?

3 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

3 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

The Lost Music of Auschwitz

Hear haunting music composed at Auschwitz for the first time in 80 years

The greatest opera singers of all time

25 best opera singers of all time

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

Simon Rattle

Arnold Schoenberg’s archive has been destroyed by the LA fires, including photographs, letters, and over 100,000 scores.

Over 100,000 Arnold Schoenberg scores destroyed by LA fires in ‘profound cultural blow’

Ruth Slenczynska

100-year-old piano virtuoso Ruth Slenczynska is the last surviving pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov

Rachmaninov

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

Videos

Gustavo Dudamel, the Musical Director of the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.

LA Philharmonic forced to cancel concerts due to wildfires

LA Phil

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend.

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2025

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Nicola Benedetti.

Nicola Benedetti leads calls for funding to save Edinburgh International Festival

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

Videos