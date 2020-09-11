19 classical music memes that only apply to self-professed choir nerds
11 September 2020, 16:39
Choral geeks: these top-tier memes all apply to you. Read, and feel grateful for all those well-spent years as a back-row alto.
-
My idea of a wholesome, loving relationship
-
Trolling the alto section like...
-
Literally every week
-
Then when Eric gets aboard the meme train, and just kills it.
-
Can you just get the right note pls guys
-
This is 100% accurate.
-
Because 99% of sopranos have absolutely zero chill
-
People with perfect pitch ruining your life
-
Every rehearsal in the month of December be like...
-
This meme will live forever.
-
This is ME, how did you know
-
When terrible music puns are life
-
We’ve always got time for a juicy Whitacre chord cluster
-
Singing angelically 24/7 is hard OK guys??
-
Top memeage
-
Well this is amazing.
-
Back-row basses be like:
-
Glo-o-o-o-o-*collapses in exhaustion*
-
Discuss.