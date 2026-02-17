Clara Schumann: 10 things you need to know about the composer-pianist

The remarkable pianist and composer was a true pioneer who had a profound impact on the history of music. Here’s everything you need to know about her life and work.

A talented pianist and composer Clara Schumann - Romance No.1 Clara Schumann, born Clara Wieck, is considered one of the most talented and distinguished composer-pianists of the Romantic era.

Child prodigy Picture: Getty Images Starting young, she was a child prodigy. Her father made her practise for two hours a day alongside her daily piano, violin, singing, theory, harmony, composition and counterpoint lessons.

Music in the family Picture: Getty Images Her father, Friedrich Wieck, was a famous German piano teacher. It was thanks to him that Clara studied music from such a young age.

Trendsetter – Playing from memory Picture: Getty Images At the tender age of 13, Clara was one of the first pianists to perform from memory. This has now become standard practice for most professional pianists.

Marriage to Robert Schumann Picture: Getty Images She met composer Robert Schumann when she was only eight years old. Their friendship eventually blossomed into love, although Clara’s father was against the relationship and even threatened to shoot Robert should he go through with the marriage.

The love triangle Picture: Classic FM Johannes Brahms was in love with Clara, but she was married to his best friend. Robert Schumann’s mental health deteriorated later in life and he attempted to commit suicide before he was then admitted to an asylum. When this happened, Brahms came to stay at their home to support the family. Clara and Brahms’ relationship blossomed to more than friendship, and although it's unclear what exactly went on, this love triangle holds a position as one of the most retold love stories in music history. Brahms wrote to her declaring his feelings: “I wish I could write to you as tenderly as I love you and tell you all the good things I wish you.”

Premiering the work of Brahms Brahms piano concertos with Krystian Zimerman and Leonard Bernstein Clara had a complicated personal relationship with Johannes Brahms, but he was always supportive of her professional career. She was in fact the first person to ever publicly perform any of his work Brahms (specifically the Andante and Scherzo from the Sonata in F minor, in Leipzig, 23 October 1854).

The breadwinner Hélène Grimaud & Anne Sofie von Otter - Liebst du um Schönheit - Clara Schumann She earned most of the money in the Schumann household which was extremely unusual for the time. Clara’s work has often been marginalised by people claiming her husband was the ‘real’ composer behind her works. The couple worked together on some songs, but her pieces were in fact more popular than his at the time.

An early end to composing Picture: Getty Images Clara stopped composing at the young age of 36. In later life she said: “I once believed that I possessed creative talent, but I have given up this idea; a woman must not desire to compose – there has never yet been one able to do it. Should I expect to be the one?”