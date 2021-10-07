Test yourself with the all new Classic FM Puzzle Book 365

7 October 2021, 15:55

The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 is now available to buy!
Put your musical knowledge to the test with a selection of stimulating challenges compiled by classical music experts.

Do you know your Chopin from your Schubert? Your concerto from your cadenza? Your ballet from your baroque?

Now’s the chance to finally prove just how much of a classical music aficionado you truly are, with the brand-new Classic FM Puzzle Book 365.

From quizzes and word searches, to logic tests and missing symbols, there are plenty of classical conundrums to keep the mental cogs whirring the whole year round.

With a foreword by Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong, it really isn’t one to miss.

Plus, you could be in with a chance of winning a signed copy during Alexander Armstrong’s breakfast show, from 9am to 12pm on weekday mornings. Make sure you listen to find out more.

The Classic FM Puzzle Book is available to buy now from Waterstones, Amazon, WHSmith and Bookshop.org.

