The UK’s best cheap orchestra and opera tickets for young audiences

Fancy getting a smashing Sibelius concerto for about the same price as a smashed avocado? You’re in the right place...

With audience goers now confidently returning to the concert hall, multiple venues have thrown their doors open with very generous offers for young music-lovers.

We’ve scoured the internet for super-cheap world-class classical music, accessible to 20-somethings and beyond. Use it liberally and wisely…

Royal Opera House The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House. Picture: Getty If you're aged 16 to 25 you can get £25 tickets, exclusive events and more when you sign up for a free Young ROH account. For just £5, Young ROH members can also attend young artist recitals, showcasing the future stars of opera in a range of concerts, performances and discussions.

English National Opera Social Distanced Opera Audience. Picture: Getty If you’re aged under 35 you can get some of the best seats at the English National Opera at affordable prices for you and a friend, while under 21s come free. The ENO has three money saving schemes available for audiences age 21-35, 16-20, and 5-15.

Glyndebourne Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval. Picture: Getty If you're aged 16 to 29 years old you can join Glyndebourne as an Under 30s member for free and take advantage of £30 tickets to the Festival. Glyndebourne have also introduced a new membership for under 40s called Fortissimo.

Wigmore Hall Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty At Wigmore Hall, £5 tickets are available at selected concerts to anyone under the age of 35. The scheme has been running since 2018 in collaboration with Classic FM and has offered thousands of tickets to lovers of chamber music, song and jazz.

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Alamy For selected Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performances Under 25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseekers' Allowance can purchase tickets for just £8.

Barbican BRITAIN-MUSIC-RATTLE. Picture: Getty Every year, Young Barbican members are offered over 50,000 tickets across art, film, music, theatre and dance for only £5, £10 or £15 with new film releases just £5. The scheme is free to join and members pay no booking fees.

Royal Scottish National Orchestra UK -Valery Gergiev conducts the Edinburgh International Festival's opening concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty If you are aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, or are in full-time education, you can purchase discounted tickets to all of the RSNO Season concerts. Under 18s can also go free if accompanied by an adult.

St John's Smith Square Steven Osborne Performs At International Piano Series In London. Picture: Getty Young Friends have access to £5 tickets to all concerts in St John Smith Square’s Thursday Lunchtime Concerts, Organ Series and other concerts across the season.

Opera North UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds. Picture: Getty If you're 16-29 years old or a full-time student, you can become an Under 30s member for free. Members can access £10 tickets to Opera North productions and in Leeds, 16-20 year olds can access tickets to main stage Opera North productions at Leeds Grand Theatre for free.

Opera Holland Park Holland Park Opera Festival 2003. Picture: Alamy Under 30s can access £10 Side Seats for the 2021 Season as well as invitations to special events including panel discussions and receptions. Members can also get 10% off food and drink.

The Hallé Orchestra The Hallé Orchestra Plays Football - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. Picture: Alamy The Hallé offers students in full-time education, tickets to the tune of of just £3 (£5.50 including booking fees).

Kings Place Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty Kings Place offers a limited number of ‘Under 14s’ and ‘Under 30s’ available for specially selected events ranging from Classical concerts to jazz and world music.

St David's Hall, Cardiff Jamie Cullum Performs At St David's Hall, Cardiff. Picture: Getty Student tickets are available at half price for orchestral concerts within the St David’s Hall Orchestral Concert Series.

Southbank Centre Stewart Copeland Lights Up the Orchestra At Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Getty The Southbank Centre offers an under-30s scheme where members can get one free ticket and regular £10 tickets to Southbank Centre events. This also includes an offer of £5 tickets for the Hayward Gallery, the Southbank's contemporary art gallery.