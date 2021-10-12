The UK’s best cheap orchestra and opera tickets for young audiences

12 October 2021, 10:31 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 11:54

Young audience applauding
Young audience applauding. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Fancy getting a smashing Sibelius concerto for about the same price as a smashed avocado? You’re in the right place...

With audience goers now confidently returning to the concert hall, multiple venues have thrown their doors open with very generous offers for young music-lovers.

We’ve scoured the internet for super-cheap world-class classical music, accessible to 20-somethings and beyond. Use it liberally and wisely…

  1. Royal Opera House

    The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House
    The Royal Opera's Production Of Mozart's Magic Flute At The Royal Opera House. Picture: Getty

    If you're aged 16 to 25 you can get £25 tickets, exclusive events and more when you sign up for a free Young ROH account.

    For just £5, Young ROH members can also attend young artist recitals, showcasing the future stars of opera in a range of concerts, performances and discussions.

  2. English National Opera

    Social Distanced Opera Audience
    Social Distanced Opera Audience. Picture: Getty

    If you’re aged under 35 you can get some of the best seats at the English National Opera at affordable prices for you and a friend, while under 21s come free.

    The ENO has three money saving schemes available for audiences age 21-35, 16-20, and 5-15.

  3. Glyndebourne

    Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval
    Glyndebourne festival goers attend a picnic during the interval. Picture: Getty

    If you're aged 16 to 29 years old you can join Glyndebourne as an Under 30s member for free and take advantage of £30 tickets to the Festival.

    Glyndebourne have also introduced a new membership for under 40s called Fortissimo.

  4. Wigmore Hall

    Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert
    Wigmore Hall 120th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

    At Wigmore Hall, £5 tickets are available at selected concerts to anyone under the age of 35.

    The scheme has been running since 2018 in collaboration with Classic FM and has offered thousands of tickets to lovers of chamber music, song and jazz.

  5. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

    Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London
    Timothy Henty conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, during Classic FM Live, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture: Alamy

    For selected Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra performances Under 25s, students and those in receipt of Universal Credit or Jobseekers' Allowance can purchase tickets for just £8.

  6. Barbican

    BRITAIN-MUSIC-RATTLE
    BRITAIN-MUSIC-RATTLE. Picture: Getty

    Every year, Young Barbican members are offered over 50,000 tickets across art, film, music, theatre and dance for only £5, £10 or £15 with new film releases just £5.

    The scheme is free to join and members pay no booking fees.

  7. Royal Scottish National Orchestra

    UK -Valery Gergiev conducts the Edinburgh International Festival's opening concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.
    UK -Valery Gergiev conducts the Edinburgh International Festival's opening concert at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

    If you are aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, or are in full-time education, you can purchase discounted tickets to all of the RSNO Season concerts.

    Under 18s can also go free if accompanied by an adult.

  8. St John's Smith Square

    Steven Osborne Performs At International Piano Series In London
    Steven Osborne Performs At International Piano Series In London. Picture: Getty

    Young Friends have access to £5 tickets to all concerts in St John Smith Square’s Thursday Lunchtime Concerts, Organ Series and other concerts across the season.

  9. Opera North

    UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds
    UK - "Macbeth" Performance by Opera North in Leeds. Picture: Getty

    If you're 16-29 years old or a full-time student, you can become an Under 30s member for free.

    Members can access £10 tickets to Opera North productions and in Leeds, 16-20 year olds can access tickets to main stage Opera North productions at Leeds Grand Theatre for free.

  10. Opera Holland Park

    Holland Park Opera Festival 2003
    Holland Park Opera Festival 2003. Picture: Alamy

    Under 30s can access £10 Side Seats for the 2021 Season as well as invitations to special events including panel discussions and receptions.

    Members can also get 10% off food and drink.

  11. The Hallé Orchestra

    The Hallé Orchestra Plays Football - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
    The Hallé Orchestra Plays Football - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

    The Hallé offers students in full-time education, tickets to the tune of of just £3 (£5.50 including booking fees).

  12. Kings Place

    Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert
    Mark Padmore With Sacconi Quartet For 15th Anniversary Concert. Picture: Getty

    Kings Place offers a limited number of ‘Under 14s’ and ‘Under 30s’ available for specially selected events ranging from Classical concerts to jazz and world music.

  13. St David's Hall, Cardiff

    Jamie Cullum Performs At St David's Hall, Cardiff
    Jamie Cullum Performs At St David's Hall, Cardiff. Picture: Getty

    Student tickets are available at half price for orchestral concerts within the St David’s Hall Orchestral Concert Series.

  14. Southbank Centre

    Stewart Copeland Lights Up the Orchestra At Royal Festival Hall
    Stewart Copeland Lights Up the Orchestra At Royal Festival Hall. Picture: Getty

    The Southbank Centre offers an under-30s scheme where members can get one free ticket and regular £10 tickets to Southbank Centre events.

    This also includes an offer of £5 tickets for the Hayward Gallery, the Southbank's contemporary art gallery.

  15. CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust

    Britten Sinfonia Performs At Turner Sims 40th Anniversary Gala Concert In Southampton
    Britten Sinfonia Performs At Turner Sims 40th Anniversary Gala Concert In Southampton. Picture: Getty

    The CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust pays for over 1,500 young people to hear professional chamber music performances across the country.

    If you're aged 8 to 25 you can join the scheme here.

