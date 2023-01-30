McDonald’s restaurant in Wales to play Beethoven to tackle late-night antisocial behaviour

30 January 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 12:42

McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers
McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A Welsh branch of the fast-food chain will soon start piping in the music of Beethoven, in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Frequenters of a branch of McDonald’s in Wales will soon have a symphonic accompaniment to their quarter-pounders and fries.

McDonald’s in Wrexham is set to introduce the music of Beethoven in an attempt to combat persistent issues with gangs of young people.

Classical music will be heard at the fast-food restaurant in north Wales from 5pm, following multiple reports of issues including an assault involving at least 20 people when staff were hit with coins.

North Wales Live reports that police inspector Luke Hughes said they had received “multiple reports... of one particular group of youths, that at times numbered 20-30, roaming between locations”.

“There was more than one allegation of assault, a fire extinguisher set off, signs and coins thrown at shop staff and younger children chased by this group,” he added.

The restaurant will also restrict its WiFi service in an attempt to deter the troublemakers.

Read more: LeBron James reveals he listens to Beethoven to ‘calm down’ before games

McDonald's in Wrexham
McDonald's in Wrexham. Picture: Google

Hughes later said: “I also want to thank those businesses that I had written to earlier in the week. I had a great response, with some imposing entry conditions.

“A well-known fast-food retailer will be playing classical music from 5pm in the evening, so unless we have some local and unruly Beethoven enthusiasts, it should discourage some issues.”

For more than a decade, McDonald’s and other fast-food chains have been opting for classical music to calm hungry patrons, relax those waiting for food and help tackle antisocial behaviour.

McDonald’s has previously said: “We have tested the effects of classical music in the past and played it in some of our restaurants as it encourages more acceptable behaviour.

“Typically, classical music would be played from early evening onwards and, in some cases, on certain nights in a small number of restaurants.”

Read more: This is why fast food restaurants play classical music at night

A branch in Shepherd’s Bush, which had 71 reports of crime in or near the store in 2017, saw its crime rate fall significantly after classical music was introduced, according to the manager.

Atul Pathak, who operates several restaurants in the capital, said at the time: “Working together with the police and the local council in Shepherd’s Bush to help them with combating persistent antisocial behaviour, we thought that playing classical music at certain times of the day would help to set a different and calmer tone.

“It is working really well and has been positively received by many customers, so much so that we are giving real consideration as to where else we might introduce it.”

While McDonald’s Wrexham won’t be the first fast-food restaurant to use classical music to calm its potential customers, it remains to be seen whether the composer’s symphonies will help the branch achieve its desired outcome. They may be wise to steer clear of this rather glorious 10,000-person take on the ‘Ode to Joy’.

Beethoven latest

See more Beethoven latest

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

LeBron James listens to Beethoven before a basketball game

LeBron James reveals he listens to Beethoven to ‘calm down’ before games

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Seiji Ozawa

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’, Beethoven’s triumphant choral anthem?

Daniel Barenboim, Anne-Sophie Mutter and Yo-Yo Ma

When Daniel Barenboim, Yo-Yo Ma and Anne-Sophie Mutter combined to gift us achingly beautiful Beethoven

Daniel Barenboim

'Beethoven's Funeral March' was played at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession

The power of ‘Beethoven’s Funeral March’, the musical masterpiece played during the Queen’s procession
The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing at Carnegie Hall last year, mostly without masks

Beethoven symphony dropped from Edinburgh International Festival following Covid-19 mask disagreement
Bottlenose dolphins enjoyed listening to Bach as part of the study

Dolphins behave better after listening to Bach and Beethoven, study finds

Bach

Beethoven meme

A maths teacher accidentally made a music meme that trolled the world

Discover Music

Pianist Lionel Yu creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata

Pianist creates genius dubstep remix of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata, in front of live audience

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’?

What classical music is in Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, and does Michelle Williams really play the piano?

Williams

Best piano works

The 16 best pieces EVER written for piano

Discover Music

15 most famous opera songs and arias

15 most famous opera songs and arias

Discover Music

The traditional ‘piping in of the haggis’

The haggis gets its own entrance music on Burns Night – here’s what it sounds like

Discover Music

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

Discover Music

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)

‘Chevalier’ film: plot, release date, cast and all details about the Joseph Boulogne biopic
Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Events

Martha Argerich Performs With The Youth Orchestra de Bahia in 2018

Pianist Martha Argerich cancels performances due to heart-related health condition

Martha Argerich

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award

John Williams makes history as oldest person to be nominated for an Academy Award