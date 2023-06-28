Why Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony makes a surprise appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

28 June 2023, 11:33

Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot?
Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot? Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A famous work of classical music makes an unexpected appearance in the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film series. We explain why...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harrison Ford returns to our screens as the intrepid explorer Indiana Jones for the fifth and final time in ‘The Dial of Destiny’, accompanied by the momentous musical musings of legendary composer, John Williams.

The 91-year-old film music great has composed over two hours of new music for the film. However, he is not the only composer to be featured during the movie’s runtime.

In an unexpected twist, the music of Beethoven joins the soundtrack of the fifth Indiana Jones film two-thirds of the way through the film – but perhaps not in the way you might think.

To learn why, grab your hat and your whip, because it’s time to dive into the history of classical music to decipher the meaning behind the appearance of Beethoven in Dr Jones’ final adventure. Warning, there are spoilers ahead.

Read more: John Williams emerges from behind curtain, to conduct surprise ‘Indiana Jones’ at US premiere

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 and the Dial of Destiny

What piece of classical music features in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones series is (mostly) set in 1969, 33 years after the events of the first film ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’. Dr Jones is now 70 years old and has seemingly left his days of adventuring across the world, looking for ancient treasures, behind him.

But of course, for the film to happen, this doesn’t last long. Thanks to his chaotic goddaughter, Helena Shaw, he is plunged (figuratively and literally) into an adventure that takes him around the world in search of Archimedes’ dial.

At the beginning of the final chapter of the film, our protagonists, Dr Jones and Shaw enter the cave in search of the final resting place of Archimedes.

As they are talking, they notice an echo, and Indy encourages Shaw to sing in order to find where the echo is strongest, as this will determine where to go next. Out of all the pieces of music Shaw could have chosen to sing, she sings the opening notes of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor.

Read more: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: John Williams’ soundtrack is a nostalgia-fuelled musical adventure

Helena Shaw and Indiana Jones enter the cave on their way to find the tomb or Archimedes
Helena Shaw and Indiana Jones enter the cave on their way to find the tomb or Archimedes. Picture: Alamy

Why is Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 sung in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Written over 160 years before the events of the fifth Indiana Jones movie, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 has become a mainstay within pop culture.

But its use in this recent Indiana Jones film could be to do with its musical phrasing.

Just like many of the artefacts featured in the storylines of Dr Jones’ adventures, the history of the fifth symphony has inspired a host of theories about what could have inspired Beethoven to write the orchestral work.

Beethoven is said to have described the ominous four-note opening motif of his Fifth Symphony (which is sung by Dr Jones and Shaw in the film) as ‘Fate Knocking at the Door’, or at least that is what critics have attested.

And fate – another word for ‘destiny’ – is certainly what was awaiting Dr Jones and Shaw when they successfully used the Fifth Symphony to guide their way through the cave.

Read more: If Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose music?

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony as a body percussion epic played by hundreds of schoolchildren

Another possibility as to why the Fifth Symphony was chosen for the fifth Indiana Jones film is to drive home the significance of numerical values within the movie’s plot.

The mathematician Archimedes is a central figure in the film, and a numerical code plays an important part in the plot’s development.

So it’s not implausible that the writers behind the adventure romp wanted to double down on the ‘five’ imagery hidden within the fifth film.

Regardless of why the work was chosen, its numerical significance and ties to the discovery of our protagonist’s fate cement Beethoven’s legacy as one of Indiana Jones’ favourites composers, and unofficial companion in his final adventure.

Enjoy more of John Williams’ music on our Classic FM at the Movies live playlist on Global Player.

Beethoven latest

See more Beethoven latest

The 20 best violin pieces ever written

The 20 best violin pieces ever written

Discover Music

The Aurora Orchestra performing in Printworks London

Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 fills Printworks in Aurora Orchestra’s thrilling immersive concert
The Stumpff Lock in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, Germany.

Scientific analysis of Beethoven’s DNA reveals he had Hepatitis B and high risk of liver disease
20 of the greatest piano concertos of all time. Pictured (L-R): Arsha Kaviani, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang.

The 20 best piano concertos of all time

Discover Music

Ludwig van Beethoven deafness

If Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose music?

McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers

McDonald’s restaurant in Wales to play Beethoven to tackle late-night antisocial behaviour

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

LeBron James listens to Beethoven before a basketball game

LeBron James reveals he listens to Beethoven to ‘calm down’ before games

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Seiji Ozawa

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’, Beethoven’s triumphant choral anthem?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges the government to help every child have access to a musical instrument

Andrew Lloyd Webber slams education disparity: ‘Only 12 percent of state schools have an orchestra’

Lloyd Webber

10 of Rachmaninov’s all-time greatest works

Best Rachmaninov works: 10 of the composer’s greatest pieces of music

Rachmaninov

Classical music for remembrance.

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for funerals

Discover Music

Joanna Gosling joins Classic FM

Classic FM welcomes Joanna Gosling to present new Sunday afternoon programme

Indiana Jones soundtrack

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: John Williams’ soundtrack is a nostalgia-fuelled musical adventure

Williams

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

Discover Music

Michael Spyres and Danielle de Niese sing Verdi at the Royal Albert Hall

This ‘Drinking Song’ from Verdi’s La traviata is a glass of pure musical joy

Verdi

Mischievous cat steals owner’s music stand during flute practice.

Mischievous cat repeatedly steals owner’s music stand during flute practice

Discover Music

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live: join us for a Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn

Events

Sir Elton John speaks to Classic FM at the Royal Academy of Music

Sir Elton John: ‘I never would’ve written these songs without my classical training’