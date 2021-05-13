This Beethoven flashmob in a historic German city will remind you of the pure joy of music

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 flashmob. Picture: YouTube / Evenord-Bank eG-KG

By Kyle Macdonald

The magic of music, slowly growing from the most simple melody, and Beethoven’s immortal message of hope.

We’re all missing being together in live music. And this Beethoven flashmob reminds us of what an uplifting, collective experience it can be. It fills us with hope for the days ahead, when such moments will happen again.

It’s also set in the stunning surroundings of the German city of Nuremberg. Yes, we want to travel too.

In this beautiful and inspired production, made by Evenord-Bank eG-KG and the Philharmonic Orchestra of Nuremberg in 2014, a young girl meets the ensemble’s double bassist. As violins, clarinets, trumpets and singers gather, Beethoven’s music erupts to the delight of everyone lucky enough to be present.

Watch the moment of slowly unfolding musical joy below.

The ‘Ode of Joy’ theme from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 is the choice of many orchestras wanting to create a striking flashmob. Beethoven’s music is based on that simple, familiar theme, which is drawn through musical variations, before exploding into that beloved choral epic.

In the finale of his 1824 symphony, Beethoven revolutionised the symphonic form, by introducing a full choir and soloists to sing the words of an ode by German poet Friedrich Schiller. The poem, known as ‘Ode to Joy’, contains themes of hope, togetherness, brotherhood, shared equality, and a shared triumph.

Characteristically, Beethoven frames Schiller’s message in a musical struggle from darkness and despair to light, hope and an outpouring of deep joy.

In his own timeless way, Beethoven seems to be saying – after the struggles of the past year – we will be together again, sharing the music, with bonds that will be stronger than ever.