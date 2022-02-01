Pope Francis reveals he loves Bach’s Passions and schmaltzy Italian classical-pop

1 February 2022, 17:21 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 17:26

Pope Francis reveals he loves Bach’s Passions and schmaltzy Italian classical-pop
Pope Francis reveals he loves Bach’s Passions and schmaltzy Italian classical-pop. Picture: Alamy/Emojipedia

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Pope’s personal playlist is an unexpected marriage of Bach, Piazzolla and Pärt, with Italian pop-opera hits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last month, the Pope delighted the music world when he was spotted slipping out of the Vatican to visit a record store in downtown Rome, and leaving with a classical CD in hand.

The Pope has previously professed his love for the music of Bach and Mozart, calling Bach’s Mass in B Minor and Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor ‘sublime’ and ‘unsurpassable’.

Now, through a tweet from the president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, Gianfranco Ravasi, we have been given a deeper insight into Pope Francis’ curious cocktail of musical tastes.

Cardinal Ravasi posted a photo of the “musical materials” he had received from the Pope in advance of Italy’s iconic Sanremo Music Festival. The cluster of recordings included a vinyl of Bach’s St John Passion, a CD of minimalist composer Arvo Pärt’s Adam’s Lament, and an album by operatic pop trio, Il Volo.

Read more: This is the Pope’s favourite music

“We’re approaching #Sanremo2022, and I have received another set of musical materials from Pope Francis. Best wishes to the festival!” Ravasi tweeted.

Along with the Bach and Pärt, the Pope sent Ravasi an EP of Italian record producer and singer Caterina Caselli’s song ‘Nessuno mi puo’ giudicare’, and an album of music by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

When Pope Francis visited StereoSound, the Rome record store, earlier this year, the store’s owner Letizia Giostra told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that his surprise visit was “an immense thrill.” She added: “The Holy Father is passionate about music and was already our client, years ago, when he was still a cardinal and would pass through Rome. Then, of course, we never saw him again. And now he came to visit us, to say ‘hello’”.

The Pope’s music library, curated by Ravasi, is said to include nearly 2,000 CDs and 19 vinyl records, among which tunes by Édith Piaf and Elvis Presley can be found.

Bach News

See more Bach News

Bach pancake

Someone made an impossibly well-sculpted J.S. Bach pancake and we are mightily impressed
Huge xylophone plays Bach

Giant handmade xylophone plays Bach in the depths of a serene Japanese forest
György and Márta Kurtág Bach duet

This 90-year old couple play Bach together and it will bring tears to your eyes

Bach Music

See more Bach Music

nina simone plays bach

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

Discover Music

bach cantata tim mead

This Bach cantata is so beautiful it's basically from another planet
Figgy pudding fugue

We Wish You a Merry Christmas, in the style of a Bach fugue

Christmas

Bach Pictures

See more Bach Pictures

Bach's children

Q: How many children did J.S. Bach have? A: Loads. Here’s what we know.
San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Johann Sebastian Bach

Bach: Compositions, children, biography and more facts about the great composer

Bach Album Reviews

See more Bach Album Reviews

New releases 13th July

New releases: Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Bach and Maxim Rysanov plays Schubert
New releases 12th June

New Releases: Bach with Zhu Xiao-Mei and Emmanuel Despax plays Chopin
new releases 22nd may

New releases: 'Bach Stories' and Mozart with the LSO Wind Ensemble

Bach Guides

See more Bach Guides

Bach's Facebook page

If composers had Facebook: Johann Sebastian Bach's profile

Bach and wife Anna Magdalena

Did Bach’s wife write some of his best-known works?

Requiem

A guide to JS Bach's incredible Passion music