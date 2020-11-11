Exclusive

Watch star pianist Lang Lang play stunning Bach at Leipzig’s St Thomas Church

By Rosie Pentreath

A sublime performance, from Bach’s final resting place…

In this beautiful video, star pianist Lang Lang gives a breathtaking performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations, at St Thomas Church in Leipzig.

A fitting place for a performance of Bach’s beloved piece (watch above), St Thomas Church is where the great composer was Kapellmeister, and is buried.

Lang Lang’s beautiful Leipzig performance is part of a full concert recorded for Deutsche Grammophon’s online concert platform, DG Stage.

And on Thursday 19 November at 7pm GMT, you can watch Lang Lang’s stunning Goldberg Variations concert in full. Click here to find out more and get tickets.

Lang Lang performs Bach’s ‘Goldberg Variations’ at St Thomas Church, Leipzig – watch full concert via DG Stage. Picture: DG Stage

“Playing at the St Thomas Church, where Bach is buried, was unbelievably emotional for me,” Lang Lang has said. “I’ve never felt as close to a composer as I did during that recital.”

Lang Lang recently announced that he and his pianist wife, Gina Redlinger, are expecting their first child together.

Let this performance from the pianist wash over you, and bring comfort and beauty – and an opportunity to pause and reflect – at a time it’s so needed.

Lang Lang performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations on DG Stage at 7pm GMT on Thursday 19 November. Click here to buy tickets and find out more.