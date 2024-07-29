Vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 for the chance to win a movie night bundle!

29 July 2024, 06:00

The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024
The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024. Picture: Getty / Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

We want to know the nation’s Top 100 favourite movie themes. Cast your vote today!

We’re counting down the 100 greatest pieces of music written for the silver screen in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024. But first, we need your votes...

Does your favourite original score belong to a 21st-century box office hit, a timeless classic from Hollywood’s golden era, a heartwarming rom-com, or something else entirely?

Have your say today by voting for your ONE ultimate piece of movie music on Global Player.

Then, join us all day on Monday 26 August as we count down your final Top 100 – with the grand finale hosted by Classic FM at the Movies host, Jonathan Ross!

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ - Liverpool Philharmonic at the Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM Live

How to vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 on Global Player

  1. Download the FREE Global Player app
  2. Find Classic FM on the ‘Live Radio’ tab
  3. Scroll down, and tap the ‘Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame’ tile that says VOTE NOW
  4. Pick your favourite piece of movie music from the suggestions – or suggest your own
  5. Enter your details and submit your vote!

Download Global Player from the Apple App Store
Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Win a movie night bundle by voting in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024
Win a movie night bundle by voting in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024. Picture: Prizeshark

By voting in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame, you’ll be entered into our prize draw to win a trio of movie night gadgets:

  • A 50” LED TV
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
  • Ariete Retro Popcorn Maker

For full product descriptions, please visit our competition terms and conditions. Entry closes at 23:59 on Sunday 18 August 2024.

Latest on Classic FM

2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Monumental sound as 2,008 drummers beat in unison at Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

Rowan Atkinson, Mr Bean, performs during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012.

Mr Bean plays iconic ‘Chariots of Fire’ with London Symphony Orchestra at 2012 Olympics Ceremony

LSO

Axelle Saint-Cirel

French mezzo-soprano sings breathtaking ‘La Marseillaise’ on Paris rooftop at Opening Ceremony

Videos

A double bassist in the French National Orchestra plays in the rain-drenched Paris Opening Ceremony

Fierce debate ignited as soaked orchestra plays ‘Olympic Hymn’ in rain covers at Opening Ceremony
Members of the French National Orchestra wore rain covers as they played the Olympic Hymn at the Trocadero, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sir John Eliot Gardiner sacked by Monteverdi choir and orchestras after reported punch

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sibelius ‘Finlandia’ at Classic FM Live

This epic performance of Sibelius’ ‘Finlandia’ will take your breath away

Sibelius

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Who is Yo-Yo Ma? The American cellist changing the world through music

Yo-Yo Ma

Han-na Chang, Maxim Vengerov, Daniel Barenboim: classical soloists who became leading conductors

12 great classical soloists who became leading conductors

Discover Music

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s flute in Tuscany

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s prized flute in impromptu music lesson

Andrea Bocelli

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’

This Rachmaninov melody was recorded by Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan – and no, it’s not ‘All By Myself’

Rachmaninov

Liam astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

71-year-old pianist astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

Chopin

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’ amid children’s hospital ruins after Russian missile strike

Videos

10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

10 sports stars you didn’t know were also musicians

Discover Music

Classic FM Live returns in October 2024

Classic FM Live with Viking returns for a celebration of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Cello prodigy Yo-Yo Ma plays for President J.F. Kennedy

When 7-year-old Yo-Yo Ma played for President John F. Kennedy as a child cello prodigy

17 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain

Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix

19 days ago

Discover Music

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

1 month ago

CBSO

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water with a rousing violin rendition of the US national anthem on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Olympic swimmer plays US national anthem on violin, thrilling 25,000-strong audience

1 month ago

Discover Music

Rachel Willis-Sørensen sing in balloon

Star soprano sings spectacular surprise concert 1,300 metres up in a hot air balloon

1 month ago

Real-life Maria von Trapp teaches Julie Andrews how to yodel

The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Sound of Music’s Julie Andrews how to yodel

1 month ago

Discover Music