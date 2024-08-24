Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign

Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Classic FM

His Majesty The King has appointed Ms Errollyn Wallen CBE as Master of the King’s Music.

Errollyn Wallen CBE has been appointed Master of the King’s Music, in the first appointment to the role of King Charles’ reign.

The Belize-born British musician has previously been commissioned to write music for Queen Elizabeth II’s Gold and Diamond Jubilees.

She also composed music for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

A choir performs 'Principia' by Errollyn Wallen during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics. Picture: Getty

Wallen said: “I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment. It will be a privilege and a great honour to serve His Majesty The King, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“I look forward to championing music and music-making for all.”

Wallen was made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 2021 following an investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace.

She succeeds Dame Judith Weir, who was appointed to the role in 2014 by Queen Elizabeth II.