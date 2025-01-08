YouTube megastar DanTDM joins Classic FM to present new video game music series

8 January 2025, 08:30

Dan Middleton, better known on YouTube as DanTDM, joins Classic FM
Dan Middleton, better known on YouTube as DanTDM, joins Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Next Level with DanTDM starts this Saturday 11 January, and will be broadcast every Saturday from 9-10pm on Classic FM and Global Player.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniel Middleton, aka DanTDM, who is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube with more than 29 million subscribers, is joining the Classic FM presenting team.

The megastar YouTuber and gamer will front an exciting new video game music series – Next Level with DanTDM – which launches this Saturday 11 January at 9pm.

It will be broadcast on Classic FM and Global Player, the official Classic FM app, where each programme will be available on catch-up for seven days. The series will run every Saturday from 9pm to 10pm until Easter.

Across the series, Dan will showcase the greatest gaming music, packed into each 60-minute programme. In the first episode on Saturday, he will celebrate gaming’s most legendary soundtracks including The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy VII, and The Elder Scrolls V, Street Fighter II and one of his favourite games, Minecraft.

Read more: The 20 best video game soundtracks of all time

I Tried Something Stupid.. And It WORKED! (Minecraft Part 7)

Classic FM has a long history of championing and playing video game music (VGM). In 2012, VGM first entered the Classic FM Hall of Fame – the world’s biggest annual survey of classical music tastes – and, since then, the station has been a significant supporter of the genre. In 2017, Classic FM broadcast the UK’s first radio series dedicated to VGM, when it launched High Score.

DanTDM said: “Teenage me wouldn’t be able to believe I have my own radio show! Having studied music production at university and then worked in video games for the past 15 years, being given a show that celebrates the meeting of these two worlds feels totally surreal.

“Classic FM is such an iconic station and I’m really grateful and excited to have been given this opportunity.”

Dan is one of the world’s most successful YouTube gamers, with more than 20 billion views across his content online.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “This is a very exciting day for Classic FM, as we welcome the brilliant DanTDM to the presenting line-up. Watched by millions, he is a huge star in the gaming world, as well as being a fan of classical music – so it’s fantastic that he’s joining as the host of Next Level with DanTDM.

“Across three months, he will not only showcase the greatest video game music to our loyal listeners, but with Dan at the controls, we’re looking forward to welcoming VGM fans to Classic FM for the first time too. We have always championed new forms of classical music, from film scores to gaming soundtracks, so I’m pleased to announce this next chapter in our support of video game music.”

Next Level with DanTDM is broadcast on Saturdays from 9–10pm on Classic FM, available on Global Player – the official Classic FM app – on smart speaker, on 100-102 FM, DAB+ digital radio and TV and at ClassicFM.com.

Latest on Classic FM

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

Discover Music

Young people at a concert

Under 35s are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series introducing new listeners to classical music

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

Maria Callas

Ray Eveleigh, at the piano

88-year-old man passes Grade 8 piano after 67-year break

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the Golden-Globe winning soundtrack for 'Challengers' starring Zendaya

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

Discover Music

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Discover Music

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

Aled Jones

Pentatonix sing the US national anthem at NFL Game on Christmas Day

Vocal group Pentatonix sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in spine-tingling five-part harmony

Videos

The Vienna New Year's Concert.

Vienna New Year’s Concert: what music was played?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

James Corden Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones: Nessa’s favourite carol? It has to be ‘OH, Holy Night’!

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game Season 2 soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Discover Music

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for ninth consecutive year

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

23 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

26 days ago

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

26 days ago

Videos

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

1 month ago

Discover Music

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

1 month ago

Videos

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

1 month ago