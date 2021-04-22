Only a music guru can tell whether these facts are about Mozart or Beyoncé

22 April 2021, 15:34 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 16:39

Only a music guru can tell whether these facts are about Mozart or Beyoncé
Only a music guru can tell whether these facts are about Mozart or Beyoncé. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Two legends – separated by three centuries, bound together by unparalleled music genius.

How much did Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Beyoncé Knowles actually have in common?

Turns out... actually quite a bit. Take our quiz to guess whether these facts are about an 18th-century bewigged prodigy, or Sasha Fierce.

More quizzes:

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait >

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences >

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

1 month ago

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

1 month ago

Match composer to birth country

If you can match the composer to their country of birth, you’re basically a music historian

2 months ago

Take the quiz – which composer should you marry?

Answer this quiz honestly and we’ll reveal which composer you should marry

2 months ago

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your zodiac sign

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll accurately guess your zodiac sign

2 months ago

More From ClassicFM

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Alfred Schnittke gravestone

Composer Alfred Schnittke basically has the greatest gravestone ever

Discover Music

Hip-hop dancer glides to Philip Glass piano music

Hip-hop dancer’s feet ‘glide’ to Philip Glass in breathtakingly fluid performance
Bill Bailey plays The Star Spangled-Banner in a minor key

Comic genius Bill Bailey proves The Star-Spangled Banner sounds way better in a minor key

Videos

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s new album, The Music of Kings & Queens now available to pre-order

Wiseman

Princess Elizabeth playing the piano in Buckingham Palace, 1946.

Queen Elizabeth II plays piano, sang madrigals at Windsor, and has two honorary music degrees

Discover Music