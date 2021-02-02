We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

2 February 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 13:52

Can we guess your birth month from your music tastes?
Can we guess your birth month from your music tastes? Picture: Getty/Classic FM

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Science and logic an absolute cert – by all odds.

Haydn already knows – but can we guess which month of the year you were born in, with our intuitive classical music quiz?

We reckon we know whether you’re a Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter baby, down to the exact month. Go on, prove us wrong...

Read more: Pick your favourite music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign >

*results may vary

We want your votes in the world’s biggest survey of classical tastes. Be part of it now by telling us your favourite music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2021!

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical music tastes

QUIZ: We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical tastes

7 days ago

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

QUIZ: Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

22 days ago

Not even a music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

Not even your music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

26 days ago

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

26 days ago

Guess the piece from the ending

Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

26 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers

A Bach prelude perfectly played on Boomwhackers is a visual masterpiece

Bach

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Yo-Yo Ma at the World Economic Forum

Yo-Yo Ma playing Bach on a beach is the musical healing the world needs right now

Yo-Yo Ma

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

Discover Music

Anastasia Vasilyeva plays piano as police raid her Moscow flat

Surreal moment Navalny ally plays Beethoven as Russian police raid her home

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery