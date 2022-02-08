Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence? Picture: Getty/Emojipedia

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

11 iconic John Williams soundtracks, hidden inside 11 cryptic emoji sequences…

As movie maestro John Williams turns 90, the music world has united in celebration of the great American film composer, whose music has been the soundtrack to some of cinema’s most treasured moments.

But can you remember the films he has scored well enough, to decipher them from a series of emoji sequences?

Let’s see how you fare. And once you’ve guessed the film, you can flip the card to reveal the result...

Read more: 10 of John Williams’ all-time greatest film themes, ranked

Join us for John Williams Week on Classic FM from 7 to 13 February, as we mark the legendary film composer’s 90th birthday. Listen via Global Player.