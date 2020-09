Not even your music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

Not even a music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz. Picture: Paramount Pictures

By Sian Hamer

2020 was the year of cancelled exams. We’re here to put that right, with a music theory test specially devised to flummox and torment.

If you’ve clicked on this quiz for an easy challenge – exit now.

This music theory test has been expertly designed to be an absolute head-scratcher, and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Proceed with caution...