QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type

15 December 2020, 15:39

QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type
QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

What could be more Christmassy than a rigorous personality test?

There’s a popular school of thought that there are four main personality types, and we all fall into one category.

And we reckon we can guess which type you are based on your taste in Christmas music – from the bleak, to the joyful and triumphant.

On your skates, knock back your something-mulled and let’s go…

Listen to Classic FM Christmas – our non-stop playlist of joyous carols and festive melodies.

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

ick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

QUIZ: Pick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

1 day ago

Christmas presents

Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

5 days ago

Guess the Christmas carol from the emojis

We bet you can’t guess these Christmas carols from the emojis

5 days ago

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

6 days ago

If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

7 days ago

More From ClassicFM

What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Carol of the Bells’? And what are origins of the carol?

Discover Music

Beethoven in 250 words.

Beethoven at 250: famous figures share what his music means to them, in 250 words

Beethoven

To play a wrong note is insignificant. To play without passion is inexcusable!

10 of Beethoven’s most stirring quotes about music

Beethoven

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Discover Music

The Nation's Favourite Carol

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper

Win

Jennifer Pike Lark

Why does everyone love The Lark Ascending? Violinist Jennifer Pike explains its magic.

Vaughan Williams