Vote in The Nation’s Favourite Carol for the chance to win a £500 voucher

30 November 2022, 12:00

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol for the chance to win a £500 voucher
Vote for your favourite Christmas carol for the chance to win a £500 voucher. Picture: Classic FM/Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

It’s time to have your say in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2022! Vote for your favourite Christmas carol today for the chance to win a £500 John Lewis voucher.

Christmas is just around the corner, and we want to find out the UK’s favourite festive music in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2022.

Perhaps you love to cosy up with ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, or is ‘Carol of the Bells’ your go-to winter warmer?

Whatever your choice, vote for the carol you love the most, and we’ll enter you into our prize draw to win a £500 John Lewis voucher.

Then, don’t forget to join us on Christmas Day to find out whether your favourite made it into the chart. From 1pm, we’ll be counting down your Top 30. Listen on Global Player, where you’ll also find our Classic FM Christmas playlist.

Cast your vote here >

Voting in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2022 closes on Friday 16 December 2022 at 12:00 midday. T&Cs apply.

