‘Forever grateful that Classic FM Romance brought us together’ – read our dating success stories

Classic FM Romance is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals, with a shared love of classical music. Take it from these couples, who all met through our online dating platform!

When Marian met Paul...

So, I was very dubious about going on to a dating website, never having done it before. Dating sites were not for me, I had heard some horror stories about some of them. But due to circumstances I decided, after reading about Classic FM Romance, to give it a try because it sounded a respectable dating site.

I would recommend Classic FM Romance because it was easy to use, it is safe and was a nice way to try to make connections with people in a non-threatening online environment.

I met Paul, we immediately seemed to click, so after a few days of positive online chat, we decided to meet, in a local pub over a lunch hour. I told a friend, just so she knew where I was (thinking safety, even at my mature age!). Lunch extended to four hours over the afternoon, we just enjoyed each other’s company so well, we had no idea four hours had passed! We went on a few dates, and very soon, within weeks, we knew we were right for each other. However, we both have grown up kids, and out of respect for them, and because we are quite sensible people, we waited for a year before I moved in with him. All the children were happy too with how things were progressing.

In September 2017, we went to Cyprus on holiday – and Paul proposed to me! It was so beautiful, and he was so sweet! I said yes! And in April this year we got married in a beautiful Manor House in Warwickshire, with all our families present and showering us with blessings. My brother, a Vicar, did a lovely blessing for us too. It was a beautiful day, and we are so very happy. People often ask us, what’s it like being married? Well, it’s just the same as it was before we married – we are very in love with each other, we love each other so much and are so happy together! We had two days in Lincoln immediately after the wedding, then in May we went to Crete for our honeymoon, which was wonderful.

Our plans for the future – we look after 2 little grandsons twice a week, we love gardening, Paul is renovating the house, & we love our weekends away. We enjoy walking and cycling so we do that when we have time.

When Charlotte met Philip...

It’s been a few months since you wrote to me and I’ve been meaning to respond but got caught up in life, so forgive the delay! I am delighted to share my romance with you...

I had never done online dating before and on 2 April last year, I registered with Classic FM Romance (and only this site). I was on for just a few days when I was messaged by DreamFire (Philip Owen). Long story short, we connected very quickly and due to lockdown had virtual dates. We had no less than 25 virtual dates before we met, each date lasting a minimum of 5 hours! We also wrote a daily email to one another and sent letters through the post... just like the romances in days of old...

Phil and I finally met in June and I knew I loved him before we met in the flesh. Phil relocated to the magical Isle of Wight (where I live) We moved into our new home together in August and drum roll... I am over 6 months pregnant with our baby girl! She is due in April!

I have two children from a previous relationship, Sophia (five years old) and Leonardo (three) and they both adore Philip and he them. I feel so blessed and grateful to Classic FM Romance for connecting us with such a wonderful, loving and special person. Thank you ❤️

Charlotte and Philip met on Classic FM Romance. Picture: Courtesy of Charlotte

When Neil met Dana...

I had no idea what to expect from on line dating before joining the site. I chose the Classic FM site because I am a lover of classical music and assumed that most people on it would be the same which would at least provide one point of commonality. I was genuinely neutral as to whether online dating was a good idea or not but felt it was worth trying.

I was surprised by the extent of the response I had from my short time on the site. Whilst it was difficult to know to what extent profiles genuinely represented the individual(s) concerned I found that through the messaging system and eventual contact it was quite easy to talk to and meet people. One of the nice things about the set up was that when meeting someone and deciding there was no spark it was painless to discontinue contact. In only one instance did I receive negative feedback after terminating an association.

Our first date was difficult to arrange as Dana was nervous about speaking to me beforehand and relied solely on messaging. However, we eventually met for a coffee at a local National Trust property and three hours later were still talking animatedly to each other and laughing a lot. From my perspective at age 67 (now 68) I can honestly say that I have never found such a profound connection so quickly and I speak as someone who has been married twice (divorced and widowed) and had other relationships. My feeling was certainly reciprocated and we met again shortly afterwards for a meal out, albeit in rather a noisy pub, but followed up with a meal at my house which was somewhat quieter followed by trips to concerts and opera events.

Weddings and honeymoons are jumping the gun. We are not youngsters and both have settled homes and grown up children though not living with either of us. We live only 20 minutes or so apart and having discovered a mutual desire to develop a long term and meaningful relationship we prefer to take things slowly and make sure we are comfortable in each other’s company for more than 24 hours before even thinking about anything more. To this end we have arranged a couple of shortish holidays together, one of two nights, one of three to the Cotswolds and Paris respectively and we will see what happens thereafter.

What I can say is that we do seem to have clicked and we do enjoy all the time we spend together and whilst apart make great use of the WhatsApp facility to keep in touch with our daily lives. Who knows what the future holds? I think the statement on the website “let’s see what happens” sums it up well.

When Stephen met Jayne...

Myself and Jayne were very sceptical about online dating at the start. Jayne had been on her own for seven years while I was at the beginning of a separation from an almost 10-year marriage.

It is safe to say we had both hovered over the ‘subscribe’ button a number of times before committing to giving online dating a go. Once we did, it took us only four or five weeks of ‘liking’ and occasional messaging of other people on the site to find each other. Jayne had liked my page first and I had liked hers a short time afterwards. However, it took me a few weeks to gather up the courage to message her! Once we got into the flow of things it became easier for us to chat and there came a natural point where the swapping of mobile numbers seemed like the next logical step.

Our first date was on New Year’s Day at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin. I had returned to see my parents in Dublin on 27 December for a few weeks break. During my stay in Dublin, a long term friend of Jaynes had invited her over from Cardiff to celebrate New Year’s Eve. It seemed like fate had taken a hand in where we should have our first date. After a lot of texting we decided, with the aid of Rhonda (Jayne’s Irish friend) to meet on New Year’s Day at 1pm!

To say that we ‘hit it off’ would be an understatement and I can say with absolute certainty that it was love at first sight. Rhonda had driven Jayne to the hotel and played the role of attentive chaperone. She left us there to chat and eventually had to return to take Jayne away as she needed to pack for the return flight to Cardiff that evening. It was also very important that the two girls had time for a debrief in the pub afterwards!

As I write this we are in the middle of the lockdown period that has been imposed as a result of COVID-19. Jayne and I have been in lockdown together since 23 March, taking an enormous gamble by doing so. However, the experience of the last 11 weeks (so far) has been fantastic. Jayne and I are very happy and we have developed a concrete, deep, love for each other that will far outlast COVID-19. We were ‘meant to be’ and will be forever grateful that Classic FM online dating brought us together.

